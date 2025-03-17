Shelleyes Partners with Geospatial Research Limited in Nigeria to Enhance Data Collection and Geographic Info Management

Shelleys 4K S8 Body Camera

Introducing a perfect collaboration between Shelleyes and GRL to further develop the body camera market in Africa.

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelleyes has announced a strategic partnership with Geospatial Research Limited (GRL), a leading geospatial technology company in Nigeria. This collaboration marks a deep partnership in data collection technology and geographic information management. GRL has purchased 30 Shelleyes body cameras and two 20-port standing Docking stations to enhance data collection and work records for its employees. This procurement not only showcases Shelleyes' technical capabilities but also highlights GRL's high demand for efficient data collection and information management.SHELLEYES is a renowned supplier of body cameras and related equipment globally, especially in emerging markets like Europe, America, and Africa. Its product line includes high-performance docking stations, PC software, and customized firmware services, fully meeting the needs of various video management systems (VMS). Shelleyes has long been committed to providing reliable technical support and OEM services to help clients achieve efficient workflows in complex and changing application scenarios.Geospatial Research Limited (GRL) is a leading geospatial company in Ikeja, Lagos, Nigeria, known for its advanced technology solutions and rich experience. GRL's core business encompasses land surveying, GIS consultancy, remote sensing consultancy, software development, enterprise IT/GIS location intelligence solutions, drone mapping, LiDAR survey, capacity building, and training. In this partnership, GRL sought reliable and efficient data collection tools to enhance its capabilities in geospatial data collection and information management.GRL's purchase of 30 Shelleyes body cameras and two 20-port standing docking stations demonstrates Shelleyes' technical prowess in hardware. The camera are compact, portable, and feature 4K resolution recording, multi-angle shooting, and long battery life, providing strong support for outdoor operations and geographic data collection. The docking stations offer rapid data transmission and parallel charging for multiple devices, significantly improving work efficiency and reducing downtime.These products are designed to be robust and durable, supporting large storage capacities and secure encrypted transmission, ensuring stable operation in harsh environments. This provides GRL employees with a seamless device integration experience during large-scale data collection, environmental monitoring, and geographic information management.Shelleyes' body camera are benchmark products in law enforcement and professional data collection, featuring high-definition video, automated data transmission, and encrypted storage. The docking stations combine efficient multi-device management systems and intelligent data synchronization functions, making data collection and post-processing more streamlined.For GRL, these devices will be applied in various scenarios, including outdoor geographic data collection, environmental monitoring, and construction site supervision. The versatility of the recorders allows them to adapt to different data needs in various scenarios, while the docking stations' efficient data transmission and charging functions ensure continuous operation, significantly improving work efficiency. More importantly, the accuracy and security of data will be greatly enhanced, ensuring timely and accurate transmission and storage of critical geographic information and data records.This partnership marks Shelleyes' further expansion into the African market, particularly in the geospatial data and law enforcement sectors. As a key market in Africa, Nigeria's demand for geographic information and law enforcement is growing rapidly, and Shelleyes' high-tech products are ideal for meeting this demand.Shelleyes looks forward to continuing in-depth cooperation with GRL, exploring broader application scenarios, including artificial intelligence, land, and urban development. Shelleyes believes that by continuously optimizing its products and technology, it can bring more innovative solutions to the African market, enhancing local enterprises' technological competitiveness in the global market.Shelleyes' CEO highly praised this partnership as a key step in strategic expansion into the African market. They expect these devices to effectively support GRL's daily operations and help them make greater progress in geographic data collection and information management.GRL's Technical Director highly recognized the quality of Shelleyes' equipment, stating that it has significantly improved the efficiency of their data collection work. They look forward to more cooperation with Shelleyes to drive technological innovation.The partnership between Shelleyes and GRL not only represents the alignment of technology and ideas between the two companies but also showcases Shelleyes' outstanding performance in the global market. This procurement is not only a recognition of Shelleyes' technical capabilities but also an affirmation of its future expansion in the African market. Shelleyes will continue to provide the best law enforcement recording and data collection solutions for global customers, innovating and striving for excellence to drive industry progress.

