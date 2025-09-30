Signature Athletics Acquires Smack Sportswear, Expands Into Volleyball

Signature Athletics acquires Smack Sportswear, expanding its youth sports ecosystem into volleyball with iconic, athlete-built gear.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Athletics, the leading full-cycle youth sports ecosystem, is proud to announce its acquisition of Smack Sportswear, one of the most iconic and respected volleyball apparel brands in the United States.

This milestone marks Signature’s official entry into the volleyball market, bringing the sport into its growing family of team offerings alongside lacrosse, soccer, field hockey, and more.

“This acquisition opens the door for us to serve the volleyball community at a whole new level,” said Dan Soviero, Founder & CEO of Signature Athletics. “Smack’s leadership in the space makes them an ideal partner as we continue growing into new sports and new markets, and working toward our mission to give 10 million kids access to the same experiences we were fortunate to have through sport by 2030.”

“For more than 30 years, Smack has been built by athletes for athletes,” said Bill Sigler, Founder & CEO of Smack Sportswear. “Joining forces with Signature allows us to carry that legacy forward with even more resources, technology, and support behind our teams. We’re excited about what this means for the volleyball community.”

Volleyball’s Most Trusted Brand Joins the Signature Ecosystem

Founded in 1994 on the beaches of Manhattan Beach, California, Smack Sportswear has been part of the fabric of the volleyball world for over three decades. Known for its deep roots in the sport, Smack helped define the category with its early adoption of sublimated uniform technology; delivering vibrant, durable, and high-performance gear built specifically for volleyball athletes.

As part of the acquisition, Smack will be fully integrated into Signature Locker, Signature Athletics’ on-demand team store and uniform platform. This transition will combine Smack’s volleyball-first design heritage with Signature’s operational excellence, powered by its proprietary Athletech™ system.

What Teams Can Expect

With the integration into Signature Locker, volleyball programs will now have access to:

•Custom team stores for direct-to-player ordering and delivery

•Signature’s fast, reliable uniform fulfillment process

•Smack’s proven design quality and volleyball expertise

•Expanded customer support and service infrastructure

The move ensures a seamless experience for existing Smack teams while unlocking new capabilities for programs across the country.

About Signature Athletics

Signature Athletics is a full-cycle youth sports ecosystem on a mission to impact 10 million kids through sport by 2030. Through integrated platforms like Signature Locker, Signature Media, and the Signature Foundation (a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit), the company is transforming how youth sports are delivered, accessed, and experienced.

