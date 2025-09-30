Elena Cardone Advocates for Mental Wellness at Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo

Elena Cardone attributes her success to the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health, and empowers women with the same blueprint. Elena Cardone on the Celebrity Main Stage advocating for mental wellness at Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In front of a crowd of energized attendees at the Phoenix Convention Center, international entrepreneur, real estate leader and keynote speaker Elena Cardone took the Celebrity Main Stage at the Arizona Ultimate Women’s Expo to share her approach to building prosperity and personal growth using the book Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard.Alongside her husband, she has built a multi-billion-dollar real estate empire, leveraging her experience to support women’s leadership, entrepreneurship and mindset mastery.Speaking on the Celebrity Main Stage at 1:30 p.m., Cardone wove together her personal journey, business strategies and mental resilience principles. She emphasized how the techniques and mindset shifts outlined in Dianetics helped her break past limiting beliefs, remove internal barriers and propel her into higher achievement as a businesswoman, wife and mother.“Dianetics gave me the tools to strip off the negative and remove the barriers holding me back.” — Elena CardoneHer address offered not just inspiration but concrete frameworks for overcoming obstacles, expanding influence and cultivating mental clarity.Through Cardone Ventures, headquartered in Scottsdale, Elena and her team have helped thousands of business owners scale their operations and multiply revenues, while generating employment and contributing to the local economy. She holds co-ownership in a real estate portfolio valued at over $5 billion and is deeply invested in helping women unlock their potential.Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health is the all-time bestselling book on the human mind. It is translated into 50 languages with more than 20 million copies sold worldwide. Bridge Publications, located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. For more information, visit www.bridgepub.com and www.dianetics.org

