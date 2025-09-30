Teknofun Announces Official Licensed Merchandise Lineup For the 2025 Holidays

Brands featured

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teknofun, a leader in high-quality licensed merchandise, is excited to announce its full product lineup for the 2025 holiday season. Featuring highly anticipated products from beloved Japanese intellectual properties, the new collection includes items from iconic franchises like Pokémon, Hello Kitty, Dragon Ball, One Piece and Monchhichi.The new product line includes a wide range of collectibles and accessories perfect for gifting and for fans of all ages. Each item is designed with meticulous attention to detail to ensure authenticity and quality.Featured Products:• Pokémon Light-up Scenes (UK): Brand new collection of light-up scene featuring your favorite Pokémon characters including Pikachu, Charmander and Bulbasaur.• Hello Kitty Alarm Clock (AUS): The cutest icon from Sanrio will make sure the kiddos are coming for breakfast on time.• One Piece Merry Light-up Alarm Clock (UK): Pay tribute to the early days of Luffy’s adventures with this Going Merry ship turned into a beautiful light-up scene alarm clock!.• Dragon Ball Decorative Lights (UK): From the original Dragon Ball with young Sangoku to the most recent adult characters of Dragon Ball Super, lit up your room with these beautiful decorative lights!• Monchhichi Handstrap Light-up (US, UK): A new series of light-up hand-strap celebrating this timeless classic.Pricing and Availability:All new products are available for purchase through select retailers.Find the products availability by region below.For the USA (Target, Gamestop, Amazon): https://tinyurl.com/ych737bd For the UK (Game, Amazon, Mimiso, Harrods, Hamleys): https://tinyurl.com/yek3bpmv For Australia (EB Games): https://tinyurl.com/3kbhbt53 All visual assets can be found [here] About TeknofunTeknofun develops and markets a full range of interactive products for young and old. Having acquired a strong experience in the field, the company has established itself with major Japanese pop culture licenses. Teknofun wishes to bring quality products to young adults nostalgic of old cartoons and video games of the 80s but also to young geeks in search of original products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.