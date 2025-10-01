Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market Projected to Reach $11.14 Billion with 14.3% CAGR by 2029

Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Global Market Report 2025

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market Through 2025?

The scale of the Internet of Things (IoT) microcontroller market has expanded swiftly in the latest years. Its projected growth is from $5.68 billion in 2024 to $6.52 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The historical period’s growth can be credited to an increased demand for intelligent devices, a heightened adoption rate of industrial automation, growth of wireless connectivity norms, the spread of the Internet of Things into healthcare applications, and a surge in edge computing necessities.

The market size of the Internet of Things (IoT) microcontroller may expand rapidly in the coming years, and it is projected to reach $11.14 billion in 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. Factors contributing to this growth within the projected period include the escalating demand for energy-efficient IoT solutions, proliferation of smart cities, broaden deployment of industrial automation, increased usage of microcontrollers, and the emergence of 5G-enabled IoT apparatus. The forecasted period will also see several key trends, such as development in AI-driven edge computing, the rise of ultra-low-power designs, advancements in wireless connectivity, broadening usage of RISC-V-based MCUs, and significant growth in the automotive and industrial sectors of IoT.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market?

The growth of the internet of things (IoT) microcontroller market is expected to be fuelled by the escalating demand in the electronics industry. The electronics industry encompasses the sectors dealing with the design, production, and sales of electronic components and devices utilized in consumer products, industrial systems, and various advanced technologies. The swelling expansion of electronics manufacturing can be attributed to the growing global demand for semiconductors, especially considering their surging use in technologies like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. IoT microcontrollers facilitate the electronics industry to innovate smart, networked devices by integrating processing, connectivity, and control into compact chips, accommodating real-time data interchange, automation, and sophisticated functionalities. For example, in July 2024, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a US trade association revealed that global semiconductor industry sales soared to $49.1 billion in May 2024, a 19.3% surge from $41.2 billion in May 2023, and a 4.1% ascent from the $47.2 billion reported in April 2024. Consequently, the upsurge in demand for the electronics industry is steering the growth of the internet of things (IoT) microcontroller market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market?

Major players in the Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Intel Corporation

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

• Broadcom Inc.

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• MediaTek Inc.

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• Analog Devices Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market In The Globe?

Key players in the IoT microcontroller market are striding towards the creation of advanced solutions, such as ultra-low-power microcontrollers, which are pivotal for increasing energy efficiency, stretching battery life in connected gadgets, and managing sophisticated IoT applications across sectors like smart homes, healthcare, and industrial automation. Microcontrollers that possess ultra-low-power are engineered to have minimum energy usage, fostering extended performance in battery-driven or energy-efficient IoT appliances. For instance, in March 2025, STMicroelectronics, a semiconductor company based in Switzerland, introduced the STM32U3 series of ultra-low-power microcontrollers, which are built particularly for remote, intelligent, and sustainable applications, largely focusing on IoT devices that need to function for extended periods on constrained energy sources like coin cells or ambient energy harvesting. These forward-thinking MCUs utilize near-threshold chip design and AI-propelled adaptive voltage scaling to accomplish a sector-leading efficiency in terms of performance per watt, with a Coremark-per-milliwatt score of 117, which is double as efficient as the preceding STM32U5 series. They run on remarkably low power with dynamic consumption falling to 10 µA/MHz and a stop current of 1.6 µA.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market

The internet of things (IOT) microcontroller market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Components: Processor, Sensor, Connectivity Integrated Circuit, Memory Device, Logic Device, Other Components

2) By Product: 8-Bit, 16-Bit, 32-Bit, 64-Bit

3) By Memory: External Memory Microcontroller, Embedded Memory Microcontroller

4) By Application: Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Industrial sectors, Automotive Sectors, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail, Automation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Processor: Microcontroller Unit, Digital Signal Processor, Application Processor, Microprocessor

2) By Sensor: Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Motion Sensor, Optical Sensor

3) By Connectivity Integrated Circuit: Bluetooth Module, Wi-Fi Module, Zigbee Module, Cellular Module

4) By Memory Device: Static Random Access Memory, Dynamic Random Access Memory, Flash Memory, Read Only Memory

5) By Logic Device: Field Programmable Gate Array, Application Specific Integrated Circuit, Programmable Logic Device, Standard Logic Device

6) By Other Components: Power Management Integrated Circuit, Clock Generator, Voltage Regulator, Interface Controller

View the full internet of things (iot) microcontroller market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-microcontroller-global-market-report

Global Internet Of Things (IoT) Microcontroller Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global IoT Microcontroller market as the largest region. The fastest-growing region projected through 2025 is the Asia-Pacific. The geographical regions that the IoT Microcontroller Global Market Report 2025 covers include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

