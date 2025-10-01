Low-Cost Carrier Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Low-Cost Carrier Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Low-Cost Carrier Market From 2024 To 2029?

The budget airline industry has experienced a significant expansion in recent years. The market value is predicted to rise from $232.12 billion in 2024 to $266.07 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The escalation in historical periods can be linked to increased urbanization and inter-city connectivity, the prevalent usage of digital reservation and mobile platforms, intensified rivalry among flight operators instigating lowered fares, a surge in cost-aware travelers, and heightened governmental backing and relaxation of aviation policies.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the low-cost carrier market in the upcoming years. The market size is projected to reach $453.40 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The predicted increase during the forecasted period is largely due to the growing need for budget-friendly aircraft travel, improving disposable income in developing economies, an expanding tourism sector, a higher preference for short-distance and local flights, as well as enhanced knowledge of cost-effective travel options. Key trends likely to appear over the forecast period include advancements in fuel-saving aircraft technology, incorporation of digital reservation and mobile platforms, technological upgrades in ticketing and check-in procedures, developments in flight path optimization and scheduling software, and progress in in-flight entertainment and communication technologies.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Low-Cost Carrier Market?

The expansion of the tourism sector is predicted to fuel the progress of the low-cost carrier market in the future. This sector caters to services and activities such as travel, lodging, meals, and entertainment for individuals who journey beyond their usual surroundings for recreation, business, or other motivations. The escalation of the tourism sector is a result of increasing disposable incomes, enabling a larger number of individuals to engage in leisure travel and associated services. Low-cost airlines support the tourism sector by providing economically viable flight alternatives, thus making travel more feasible for a broad demographic and elevating both national and international tourism. For example, the Office for National Statistics reported in May 2024, that the figure for overseas visits to the UK showed a substantial increase of 31.2 million in 2022 to 38.0 million in 2023. Consequently, the augmentation in the tourism sector is stimulating the expansion of the low-cost carrier market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Low-Cost Carrier Market?

Major players in the Low-Cost Carrier Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Southwest Airlines Co.

• Air Canada

• Singapore Airlines Ltd.

• Ryanair Group

• JetBlue Airways Corp.

• easyJet plc

• InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

• Spirit Airlines Inc.

• WestJet Airlines Ltd.

• Wizz Air Holdings plc

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Low-Cost Carrier Market?

Prominent entities in the low-cost carrier domain are prioritizing strategic alliances to offer economical, accessible, and user-friendly air travel to a broader customer base. Such strategic alliances involve cooperation between two or more entities to capitalize on each other's strengths for mutual benefits. The main goal is to achieve shared objectives such as breaking into new markets, optimizing resources, or fostering innovation. For example, Qazaq Air, an airline based in Kazakhstan, teamed up with Vietjet, a company based in Vietnam that is augmenting its fleet to satisfy increasing travel demand, in May 2025. They launched Vietjet Qazaqstan, a budget airline with the objective to bridge Kazakhstan with Southeast Asia and other regions, boost regional tourism, commerce, and logistics, run an updated fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 planes with leading-edge management and training systems. This is expected to strengthen economic relations between the two nations and improve Central Asia's aviation scenario.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Low-Cost Carrier Market Segments

The low-cost carrier market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Other Aircraft Types

2) By Service: Passenger Service, Cargo Service

3) By Route Type: Short-Haul (<1 K Mile), Regional (1-3 K Mile), International

4) By Distribution Channel: Online, Travel Agency

5) By Application: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Narrow Body: Single Aisle, Twin Engine, Turbo Prop

2) By Wide Body: Twin Aisle, Four Engine, Extended Range

3) By Other Aircraft Types: Business Jet, Commuter Aircraft, Special Mission Aircraft

Which Regions Are Dominating The Low-Cost Carrier Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the low-cost carrier market, and the Middle East and Africa are projected to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The low-cost carrier report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

