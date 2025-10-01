Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Market: Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Global Market Report 2025 – 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Market Through 2025?

The market for low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance, and air traffic management (CNS or ATM) systems has seen substantial growth recently. The market value is projected to increase from $3.08 billion in 2024 to $3.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. Factors contributing to the historical growth include the surging demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, intensified focus on national airspace safety, escalated intricacy in air traffic, expanded application of drones in commercial sectors, and increased uptake of satellite-assisted navigation systems.

The market size for the low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance, or air traffic management (CNS or ATM) system is predicted to experience a swift augmentation in the upcoming years. Projected to enlarge to $6.29 billion in 2029, it aims for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This projected expansion during the forecast period is attributable to factors such as the escalating implementation of urban air mobility solutions, surging investment in superior airspace infrastructure, mounting government patronage for drone corridors, the proliferation of e-commerce air delivery networks, and a rise in the utilization of autonomous aircraft. The forecast period will also witness key trends including technological progression in artificial intelligence-powered air traffic management, novelties in communication, navigation, surveillance (CNS), or air traffic management (ATM) system amalgamation, an increase in expenditure on research and development for drone communication rules, advancements in satellite monitoring prowess, and progress in cloud-based air traffic management platforms.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Market?

The growth of the low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance, or air traffic management system market is projected to be stimulated by the ongoing rise in smart city developments. These developments encompass integrated digital and technological structures that augment urban efficiency and connectivity, thereby refining the quality of life in cities. The surge in smart city infrastructures aligns with swift urbanization, thereby necessitating sustainable methodologies for managing resources, public services, and transportation. By fine-tuning drone and aerial vehicle operations within smart cities, low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance, and air traffic management systems also elevate traffic monitoring, emergency response, and urban logistics, contributing to a safer and more interconnected urban infrastructure. For instance, the International Institute for Management Development, a business school based in Switzerland, noted in April 2023 that the count of smart cities globally surged from 118 in 2021 to 141 in 2023. Therefore, the escalating progression of smart city infrastructures is spearheading the expansion of the low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance, or air traffic management system market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Market?

Major players in the Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Thales S.A.

• ZTE corporation

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Mosaic ATM Inc.

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Diehl Aviation GmbH

• Saab AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Industry?

Key companies in the market for low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance, or air traffic management system are concentrating on innovating advanced technologies such as 3D digital mapping. This technology enhances navigation precision and enables autonomous flights. 3D digital mapping involves the creation of 3D digital replicas of actual-world objects, spaces or terrains through spatial data capture, processing, and interpretation. For example, Amap, a navigation company from China, introduced Air Amap, a low-altitude navigation system in the Longgang District of Shenzhen, in July 2025. The product combines 3D digital mapping with a temporal-spatial base to offer accurate, real-time navigation for drones and aerial vehicles. This is a crucial development in forming intelligent airspace infrastructure for urban transportation. The platform improves flight safety and spatial coordination in low-altitude areas.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Market

The low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance or air traffic management system market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Surveillance Systems, Automation Systems

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Internet Of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Cloud Computing

3) By Application: Collision Avoidance, Flight Information Services, Search And Rescue

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Platform

5) By End User: Commercial Airlines, General Aviation, Military And Government

Subsegments:

1) By Communication Systems: Air To Ground Communication, Ground To Air Communication, Satellite Communication, Data Link Communication, Voice Communication

2) By Navigation Systems: Global Positioning System Based Navigation, Ground Based Navigation, Satellite Based Augmentation Navigation, Inertial Navigation, Visual Navigation

3) By Surveillance Systems: Radar Based Surveillance, Automatic Dependent Surveillance, Multilateration Surveillance, Satellite Based Surveillance, Electro Optical Surveillance

4) By Automation Systems: Air Traffic Flow Management Automation, Collision Avoidance Automation, Decision Support Automation, Unmanned Traffic Management Automation, Weather Data Processing Automation

Global Low-Altitude Economy Communication, Navigation, Surveillance Or Air Traffic Management System Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for low-altitude economy communication, navigation, surveillance or air traffic management systems. However, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the coming year. The report's geographic coverage includes North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

