Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Low-Altitude Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025

The market size for low-altitude infrastructure has experienced a marked increase in recent times. The predictions indicate an expansion from $0.24 billion in 2024 to $0.30 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. Several contributing factors for this historic period growth include the escalating requirements for military surveillance, the surging necessity for aerial mapping, expanding uses in precision farming, the proliferation of drone delivery trials, and growing actions in cross-border surveillance.

The market size for low-altitude infrastructure is projected to witness a dramatic increase in the forthcoming years, expanding to $0.74 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The predicted growth during the forecast period stems from escalating demand for surveillance in smart cities, multiplying urban air mobility initiatives, spreading last-mile logistics using drones, rising utilization of drones and air taxis, and a growing requirement for disaster response infrastructure. The principal trends foreseen during this period encompass the creation of smart drone corridors, development of low-altitude charging facilities, the incorporation of urban air mobility systems, integration of energy-efficient mechanisms, and innovation in drone delivery networks.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market Landscape?

As urban air mobility investments continue to rise, so does the potential for the expansion of the low-altitude infrastructure market. These investments involve pouring finances into the development of aerial transport systems that aim to refine and increase the efficiency of urban, low-altitude travel and connectivity. As urban areas strive for quicker, more efficient means of transport to minimize travel periods, lessen gridlock, decrease emissions, and contribute to intelligent, sustainable urban growth, the investment in urban air mobility is on the rise. This investment bolsters low-altitude infrastructure by integrating aerial transit with currently existing ground networks, which enhances connectivity, efficiency, and accessibility in densely populated regions. It also contributes to the reduction of traffic congestion and supports the growth of smart cities and quicker movement of people and merchandise. A case in point is the UK's intent to invest an unprecedented $473 million(£350 million) in Ukraine’s drone supply in June 2025, as reported by the UK Ministry of Defence, a department of the UK government. The goal is to amplify the supply of drones from 10,000 in 2024 to 100,000 in 2025. Consequently, the increase in urban air mobility investment is fueling the expansion of the low-altitude infrastructure market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market?

Major players in the Low-Altitude Infrastructure Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Saab AB

• Indra Sistemas, S.A.

• Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

• Sichuan Jiuzhou Electric Group Co. Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market?

Prominent entities in the low-altitude infrastructure industry are prioritizing the development of innovative technology like 3D digital mapping in order to amplify navigation accuracy and facilitate autonomous aerial operations. 3D digital mapping involves creating digital models of objects, surroundings, or landscapes in three dimensions based on the capture, processing, and interpreting of spatial data. For example, in July 2025, Air Amap was introduced by China-based navigation company, Amap, as a low-altitude navigation service within the Longgang District of Shenzhen. This solution merges 3D digital mapping and a temporal-spatial base to deliver accurate, real-time navigation for drones and flying vehicles. It marks a significant stride towards establishing smart airspace infrastructure for urban transport. This platform boosts flight safety and space coordination in low-altitude domains.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market

The low-altitude infrastructure market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Low-Altitude Physical Infrastructure, Low-Altitude Air Management System

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence-Powered Navigation, Solar-Powered Charging, Global Positioning System And Communication Systems, Cybersecurity Solutions

3) By Application: Tourism, Logistics, Medical, Inspection, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Platforms

5) By End-User: Government, Commercial Enterprises, Logistics Companies, Agriculture Sector, Emergency Services

Subsegments

1) By Low-Altitude Physical Infrastructure: Vertiports, Charging Stations, Landing Pads, Maintenance Facilities

2) By Low-Altitude Air Management System: Traffic Monitoring Systems, Navigation Platforms, Collision Avoidance Systems, Communication Networks

Low-Altitude Infrastructure Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global low-altitude infrastructure market. The region slated to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. Comprehensive coverage is provided for various regions in the report, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

