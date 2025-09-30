Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,908 in the last 365 days.

St Albans Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2007018

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson                           

STATION:  St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 9/21/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Enosburgh, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

Accused: Toby Marrier

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the evening of 9/21/25 the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft that had taken place from the Dollar General in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed Tobby Marrier (32) of Sheldon, VT had taken items from the establishment without paying for them. Tobby was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on November 17th, 2025 at 0830 hours. Tobby was also trespassed from the establishment as requested by management.



Trooper Benjamin Emerson

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 917-1819

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Albans Barracks / Retail Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more