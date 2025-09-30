St Albans Barracks / Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2007018
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 9/21/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Enosburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
Accused: Toby Marrier
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the evening of 9/21/25 the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft that had taken place from the Dollar General in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed Tobby Marrier (32) of Sheldon, VT had taken items from the establishment without paying for them. Tobby was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on November 17th, 2025 at 0830 hours. Tobby was also trespassed from the establishment as requested by management.
Trooper Benjamin Emerson
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 917-1819
Legal Disclaimer:
