St Albans Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2007018 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Benjamin Emerson STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 9/21/25 INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, Enosburgh, VT VIOLATION: Retail Theft Accused: Toby Marrier AGE: 32 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the evening of 9/21/25 the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft that had taken place from the Dollar General in Enosburgh, VT. Investigation revealed Tobby Marrier (32) of Sheldon, VT had taken items from the establishment without paying for them. Tobby was later located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on November 17th, 2025 at 0830 hours. Tobby was also trespassed from the establishment as requested by management.



Trooper Benjamin Emerson Vermont State Police – St. Albans 140 Fisher Pond Road St. Albans, VT 05468 (802) 917-1819

