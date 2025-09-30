Hispanic Construction Council Releases Groundbreaking 50-State Report on America’s Construction Crisis

The Hispanic Construction Council is dedicated to advancing policies and initiatives that support the growth, leadership, and innovation of Hispanic professionals within the construction industry.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hispanic Construction Council (HCC) released its national 50-State Report on America’s Construction Crisis last week at Velocity , exposing three urgent challenges threatening America’s future.First, the United States has a delivery problem. The nation is already 22% behind on critical infrastructure projects, and by 2030, the economy will require an additional 3.4 million construction workers and 120,000 new businesses to meet demand.Second, no state earned an A or B rating on HCC’s hazards matrix. With aging infrastructure and increasingly frequent natural disasters, the risks of devastation and loss of life are escalating across the country.Third, the industry is caught in economic whiplash. Tariffs, material cost swings, and deportation threats are pulling trained crews off the field, driving up costs, and eroding market confidence.“Reshoring headlines are exciting, but implementation is the hard part,” said George Carrillo, CEO of the Hispanic Construction Council. “A factory or a data center is not just a building. It requires power, water, roads, and housing. We cannot let households lose out in a tug-of-war with corporations for basic infrastructure.”Despite the challenges, HCC identifies a clear solution. As 2.2 million Latino sole proprietors are ready to scale, Latinos represent the fastest-growing segment of the industry at 4.3 million workers. They are a younger cohort, opening new business than anyone else in America, and already delivering in the toughest markets.To turn research into action, HCC is advancing a legislative agenda that removes barriers, speeds delivery, and strengthens America’s workforce through four key reforms:• Cut permit timelines by one-third to reduce costly delays.• Advance deregulation recommendations that make it easier for banks to provide access to capital.• Waive bonding requirements on government projects under $35 million to expand small-business participation.• Advance the Building America Stronger Act, creating a lawful work pathway for trained labor.The HCC announced today it will brief congressional offices, governors, and mayors on urgent policy priorities to accelerate infrastructure delivery, including rapid permitting, prompt pay enforcement, and expanding capital access for small contractors. The Council is also convening owners, primes, and lenders to expand supplier diversity goals tied to measurable job creation.“Latinos power a $4 trillion GDP engine,” said George Carrillo, Executive Director of HCC. “We don’t need a handout — we need access. Put us to work and these projects will get built on time and on budget.”HCC also congratulated the top 10 states for leadership in advancing Hispanic construction opportunities: California, Texas, New York, Florida, Oregon, Washington, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Arizona.For more information or to access the full 50-state report, visit https://hispanicconstructioncouncil.com/ About the Hispanic Construction Council (HCC)The Hispanic Construction Council is the national voice for Hispanic-owned firms in the construction industry. Representing thousands of businesses, HCC advocates for fair access to capital, contracting opportunities, and workforce development. The Council works closely with policymakers and industry leaders to strengthen the sector, expand opportunity, and highlight the critical role Hispanic contractors play in building America’s economy and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.