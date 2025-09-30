Novotel Living Singapore Orchard: Serviced Apartments with a Green Agenda

Novotel Living Singapore Orchard

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Novotel Living Singapore Orchard its inaugural certification. Novotel Living Singapore Orchard is located in the heart of Singapore's iconic fashion district, Orchard Road, surrounded by the city's best shopping, restaurants, bars and entertainment. Its thoughtfully designed serviced apartments provide a peaceful retreat for both work and leisure, a comfortable homelike ambiance backed by the convenience of hotel services.Angelina Koay, General Manager at the hotel said, “Novotel Living Singapore Orchard is proud to be Green Globe certified, a testament to our dedication to sustainable practices in the hospitality sector. Sustainability is a culture Novotel Living Singapore Orchard is embedding across our Heartists and guest experience. We are proud to contribute meaningfully to both the environment and our community. Our Green Globe certification is a testament to our shared commitment.”Although just at the beginning of its sustainability journey, the hotel has already implemented a range of green initiatives that are firmly supported by its loyal staff members aka Heartists. A robust sustainability management plan (SMP) provides a blueprint of objectives that cover energy and water conservation, waste reduction strategies and promotion of social engagement with surrounding communities.Energy and water management is regularly monitored and reviewed throughout the year. The goal for 2025 is to achieve a 5% reduction in energy usage. Motion sensor controlled lights have been installed in stairwells and back of house areas to support both energy savings and safety enhancement. In Singapore's tropical climate, where air conditioning is essential for comfort, regular monthly servicing of air conditioning units is undertaken as part of the property’s preventative maintenance program to enhance the performance and longevity of the units and limit any unnecessary energy consumption.Green Team and Staff TrainingNovotel Living Singapore Orchard has its own Green Team with dedicated representatives from each hotel department who oversee and co-ordinate sustainability initiatives at the property. Sustainability training for new employees commences during the initial induction period and continues throughout the Heartist’s career path. Monthly department meetings include sustainability updates and KPI reviews to ensure the hotel adheres to set targets. Awareness campaigns are also conducted so that best practice objectives can be easily understood and embraced.Eco-friendly Alternatives to Reduce WasteAs efficient waste management is essential in the small island nation, several practices are already in place that minimize waste from the source. The hotel aims to work closely with suppliers and operational departments to choose products that are reusable, recyclable, refillable or minimally packaged. All single use plastic amenities have been removed and replaced with refillable pump dispensers, glass bottles and bulk bathroom items. This has greatly reduced plastic waste by over 80% in guest rooms. In addition, plastic water bottles have been switched to glass bottles or filtered water stations. To further reduce packaging waste, bulk cleaning chemicals and reusable microfiber cloths instead of disposable wipes have been adopted within the Housekeeping and Cleaning departments.Community Support through Upcycling and Local PartnershipsIn line with its CSR initiatives, Novotel Living Singapore Orchard has partnered with local non-profit organizations to donate used linens for upcycling into household items for vulnerable communities.“This initiative reduces landfill waste while supporting social causes close to our hearts. In Singapore, we are a very tight knit community, so it is important to recognise and help those who face hardship where we can,” added Ms. Koay.Retired towels are also either repurposed as cleaning rags or donated to Kloth Singapore, an organization that recycles clothing and textiles. This initiative helps extend the useful life of the items by reducing waste while gently used towels aid in supporting safe hygiene practices in the local community.ContactAngelina KoayGeneral ManagerNovotel Living Singapore Orchard8 Claymore Hill,Singapore 229572D : +65 6991 3808E : angelina.koay@accor.com

