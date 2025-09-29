Attorney General Bondi Issues Memo on Ending Political Violence Against ICE

WASHINGTON – Today, Attorney General Pamela Bondi released a memorandum to the FBI, DEA, ATF, USMS, and Executive Office of U.S. Attorneys focused on ending political violence against ICE.

As noted in the memo, riots in Los Angeles and Portland reflect more than a 1000% increase in attacks on ICE officers since January 21, 2025, compared to the same period last year.

The memo instructs Department of Justice components to:

Direct officers and agents to defend ICE facilities, specifically in Portland and Chicago.

Add local law enforcement entities to a temporary ICE Protection Task Force alongside DOJ law enforcement components.

Provide grant funding, training, and technical assistance to support federal, state, and local law enforcement protecting ICE.

Finally, the Department of Justice will “arrest and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law every person who aids, abets, or conspires to commit” crimes against ICE – including through “funding, coordination, or planning.”

