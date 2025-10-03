Undocumented Immigrant Sentenced to More than a Year in Prison for Unlawfully Re-Entering United States After Deportation

CHICAGO — An undocumented immigrant with an extensive criminal history in Illinois has been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for illegally re-entering the United States after deportation.

LUIS CHAVEZ was deported from the United States to his native Mexico in 2015 after being convicted of firearm and attempted burglary offenses in Kankakee County, Ill. At some point between 2015 and 2024, Chavez re-entered the United States without inspection or admission by U.S. immigration authorities. On Feb. 17, 2024, Chavez was found to be present in Kankakee County and was later taken into federal custody.

Chavez, 34, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal re-entry. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins sentenced Chavez to 15 months in federal prison with credit for the time he already served in federal custody pending the final disposition of his case.

The sentence was announced by Andrew S. Boutros, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, and Russell Hott, Field Office Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in Chicago.

“The defendant in this case committed serious criminal offenses in the United States before his deportation and removal,” said U.S. Attorney Boutros. “He then ignored a Court order and returned to the United States without authorization. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago will continue to enforce all federal criminal immigration laws to promote respect for the law, keep our communities safe from defendants with criminal histories, and protect the integrity and sovereignty of our borders.”

“This case underscores the critical importance of enforcing our nation’s immigration laws,” said Field Office Director Hott. “Chavez’s unlawful re-entry into the United States after deportation, combined with his extensive criminal history, posed a threat to public safety and the rule of law. ERO Chicago remains committed to identifying, apprehending, and removing individuals who violate our immigration laws and endanger our communities.”