Former Des Moines Superintendent Arrested on Federal Firearms Charge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent, and citizen of Guyana made his initial appearance before a United States Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa today on a criminal complaint charging him with being an illegal alien in possession of firearms.

According to allegations in the criminal complaint, Ian Andre Roberts, 54, possessed four firearms on September 26, 2025, being an alien illegally or unlawfully in the United States. Roberts will remain detained in federal custody pending further proceedings.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

"A copy of the criminal complaint may be located here: Ian Andre Roberts Criminal Complaint - 4:25-mj-630."