Portland Woman Charged with Assaulting Federal Law Enforcement Officer Near Local ICE Office

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland woman made her first appearance in federal court yesterday after assaulting a federal officer near a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in South Portland.

Katherine Meagan Vogel, 39, has been charged by criminal complaint with the felony offense of assaulting a federal officer.

According to court documents, on the evening of September 30, 2025, federal officers detained Vogel after she applied red paint to the driveway of the ICE facility. Federal officers escorted Vogel to the ICE facility to interview her for conduct related to depredation of government property. While federal officers processed her, Vogel struck one of the federal officers in the jaw with a closed fist. Officers then arrested her for the additional charge of assaulting a federal officer.

“Violence and property damage at the ICE building or any other federal building will not be tolerated. If you assault a federal law enforcement officer or damage federal property, you will be arrested and federally prosecuted,” said Scott E. Bradford, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

Since June 13, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office has charged 28 defendants with federal crimes for offenses committed at the ICE building, including assaulting federal officers, failure to comply, and depredation of government property.

Vogel made her first appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. She was released on conditions pending further court proceedings.

Felony assault of a federal officer is punishable by up to eight years in federal prison.

A criminal complaint is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.