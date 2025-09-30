Montgomery County Council to Host its Twelfth Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Commemoration

MARYLAND, September 30 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 29, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 29, 2025—The Montgomery County Council will hold its twelfth annual Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

The theme of this year’s commemoration is “Legacy in Motion: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” and will include a musical performance by local folkloric dance group Corazón Folklórico Dance Company, a special video program, and a Council proclamation.

The video program will feature interviews with local leaders and community members of the County's Hispanic community, including Jefferson Reyes, a AAA School Safety Patrol Lifesaving Award Recipient, recognized for his courageous and selfless act in protecting a fellow student; Gabriela Romo, a bilingual licensed clinical professional counselor with expertise on psychosocial evaluations for immigration applications; and Gustavo Torres, the Executive Director at CASA.

"Our Hispanic and Latino neighbors have long been a cornerstone of our nation’s story through art, language, innovation, and leadership,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “While federal policies threaten these communities, Montgomery County remains committed to uplifting and supporting every resident. At this moment, we take this time during Hispanic Heritage Month to honor the achievements of our Hispanic and Latino communities by elevating their stories and working to protect the promise of their future."

“Hispanic Heritage Month reminds us that it is more important than ever to celebrate the richness, resilience, and countless contributions of the Hispanic and Latino community,” said Councilmember Gabe Albornoz. “I could not be more proud to be the son of two Hispanic immigrants. Here in Montgomery County, we take pride in honoring the diversity within these communities—each culture, tradition, and story adding to the vibrant fabric of our county. In the face of challenges, we find strength in our shared heritage and inspiration in the unique voices that uplift us. By honoring the past and celebrating the present, we affirm our hope for a brighter future built on community, understanding, and the enduring spirit of our Hispanic and Latino residents.”

"This year, more than ever, it is vital that we honor our heritage, promote our Latino-owned businesses and foster unity,” said Councilmember Natali Fani-González. “In times when fear and division threaten our communities, we must stand proud of the contributions of the Latino community to both the local and national economy. I personally remain committed to ensuring our vibrant cultures are seen, respected, and celebrated as an essential part of our county’s identity."

The commemoration will be held during the Council’s morning meeting and will be streamed live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and at the Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.





# # #