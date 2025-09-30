Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 30 to Commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month

MARYLAND, September 30 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 29, 2025

Also on Sept. 30: Council is expected to vote on a zoning change to allow water cremation for funeral home and crematory uses and new bill to be introduced that would eliminate photographic evidence for gas-powered leaf blower complaints

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. and the meeting will begin with the Council’s legislative session. At 11:30 a.m. the Council will host a commemoration celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Legislative Session

Expedited Bill 30-25, Noise Control - Leaf Removal Equipment - Enforcement Procedures

Introduction: Lead sponsors Councilmember Evan Glass, Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Marilyn Balcombe and Gabe Albornoz will introduce Expedited Bill 30-25, Noise Control - Leaf Removal Equipment - Enforcement Procedures. Expedited Bill 30-25 would modify enforcement procedures by repealing the requirement for photographic evidence in complaints of gas-powered leaf blower use and clarify that a single complaint may initiate enforcement of the gas-powered leaf blower ban.

The ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in the County took effect on July 1, 2025. At a meeting held on July 24, the Transportation and Environmental Committee discussed and deliberated Bill 19-25, Noise Control – Leaf Removal Equipment – Seasonal Exemption, which was introduced on June 17. During deliberation of the bill, the Committee raised concerns about the unintended consequences of requiring a photo to accompany a leaf blower noise complaint. Residents taking photos of workers presents a chilling effect for many landscapers.

The bill is being introduced to address this concern. Currently, under Section 31B-9(j) of the Montgomery County Code, an individual who witnesses a violation may send a complaint to the Director of the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), but the complaint must include photographic evidence of the person violating the noise law. The DEP director has the discretion whether to proceed with any penalty or citation against the violator.

The Council’s public hearing on Expedited Bill 30-25 is scheduled for Oct. 21.

District Council Session

Development Plan Amendment (DPA) 25-01, Willow Manner at Clarksburg LLP (22705 Gosnell Farm Drive, Boyds, Maryland 20841)

Introduction: The Council is expected to introduce Development Plan Amendment (DPA) 25-01, Willow Manner at Clarksburg LLP, which is an amendment to the previously approved Development Plan G-806. The applicant is requesting an amendment to increase the cap on Service/Public Use (Senior Living) from 500 to 650 units. The property is located at the intersection of Clarksburg Road at Gosnell Farm Drive in Boyds.

On Sept. 9, 2003, the District Council approved Zoning Application G-806. Under the prior Zoning Ordinance, this application was similar to what is currently called a local map amendment (LMA). Development Plan G-806 reclassified 283.5 acres of land from RE-1/TDR, RMX-1/TDR and I-3 Zones to the MXPD Zone. On Feb. 4, 2014, the District Council approved DPA 13-02, which increased the amount of retail to 484,000 square feet and reduced the amount of office to more than 1.9 million square feet to develop a retail outlet center on the northeastern portion of the property.

DPA 25-01 seeks to modify Binding Element 8 of the development plan, which limited the number of units for independent living for senior adults or persons with disabilities, assisted living, life care or continuing care to 500 units. The applicant requests a modification to increase that number of allowable units from 500 to 650.

A vote is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 4.

Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on ZTA 25-09, Funeral and Interment Services - Alkaline Hydrolysis, which would allow this process as part of funeral home, undertaker and crematory uses. Alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, is where a deceased individual is placed in a pressurized vessel containing water and an alkaline solution to decompose. In 2024, the Maryland General Assembly enacted the Green Death Care Options Act, which established requirements and prohibitions for water cremation facilities and requires the Office of Cemetery Oversight and the State Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors to adopt regulations to govern these facilities.

The lead sponsor of ZTA 25-09 is Councilmember Fani-González. The PHP Committee recommends approval with an amendment to remove the restriction to human remains.

Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-155, Pike Center Fee 1807, LLC (12101-12151 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-155, which is a request by the applicant, Pike Center Fee 1807, to rezone property located at 12101-12151 Rockville Pike from CR-2.0, C-.75, R-1.5, H-200’ Zone to CRF-2.5, C-.75, R-2.25, H-200’ (Commercial Residential - Floating). The property is currently a shopping center, and the applicant proposes constructing mixed-use residential development consisting of multifamily residential and commercial uses with public amenities.

The hearing examiner recommends approval of this local map amendment with binding elements.

Local Map Amendment (LMA) H-157, Paramount Self Storage, LLC (15750 Paramount Drive, Rockville, MD 20855)

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on LMA H-157, which is a request by the applicant, Paramount Self Storage, LLC, to rezone property located at 15750 Paramount Drive in Rockville from the CR-2.0, C-.05, R1.5, H-120’ Zone to the CRTF-2.75, C-2.75, R-1.5, H-120’ (Commercial Residential Town Floating Zone). The subject property currently contains a series of storage buildings and surface parking. The applicant proposes continuing a self-storage use but redeveloping the site with four and six story self-storage buildings, comprising up to 282,040 square feet of storage, with the potential for retail use on the ground floor.

The hearing examiner recommends approval of this local map amendment with binding elements.

