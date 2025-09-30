Montgomery County Council President to be Joined by Councilmember Natali Fani-González for Briefing on Sept. 30 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, September 30 - For Immediate Release: Monday, September 29, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 29, 2025—On Tuesday, Sept. 30 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a briefing to discuss Council matters, and will be joined by Councilmember Natali Fani-González who is the lead sponsor of Zoning Text Amendment 25-09, which would allow Alkaline Hydrolysis, also known as water cremation, as part of funeral and internment services.

Additionally, Council President Stewart will discuss next steps following the Audit Committee’s oversight meeting about the work underway to address the backlog of background screenings for Montgomery County Public Schools employees, following the Office of the Inspector General’s Review of MCPS Background Screening Office report. Stewart will also discuss the Government and Operations Committee recommendations on the CIP Spending Affordability Guidelines, which will set the stage for next year’s budget cycle.

Lastly, Council President Stewart will share details about events, including the third annual “Buckets and Beats: The Silver Spring Youth Block Party,” at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring, and the Council's Hispanic Heritage Month commemoration.

The Council president’s briefing is open to the public and will be held in the Potomac River Conference Room located on the sixth floor of the Council Office Building at 100 Maryland Ave. in Rockville (directions). The Council president's briefing will be recorded and posted on the Council’s Facebook (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD) pages following the meeting.

