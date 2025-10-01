Council Approves New Green Funeral Option

MARYLAND, October 1 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

From the Office of Councilmember Natali Fani-González

Sponsored by Councilmember Natali Fani-González, ZTA 25-09 facilitates environmentally-friendly alkaline hydrolysis, also known as water cremation or aquamation

The Montgomery County Council unanimously approved Zoning Text Amendment ( ZTA ) 25-09, introduced by Councilmember Natali Fani-González, to facilitate alkaline hydrolysis, as a funeral option in Montgomery County. The zoning update brings County zoning in line with state law and industry standards, ensuring that Montgomery County families can access this environmentally friendly and dignified option right here at home.

“Families have been asking for this choice because it’s safe, sustainable, and more affordable than other options,” said Councilmember Fani-González. “This legislation ensures that Montgomery County residents no longer have to look outside our borders to honor their loved ones in a way that reflects both dignity and environmental responsibility.”

Alkaline hydrolysis is already available in 20 states and was legalized in Maryland in 2024 under the Green Death Care Options Act, thanks to the leadership of Maryland State Del. Anne Kaiser and Maryland State Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher. The process utilizes water, alkaline chemicals, and heat in a watertight vessel to accelerate the natural decomposition process. The result is ash that can be returned to families in an urn, along with a liquid byproduct that is 95 percent water, which is safely discharged as wastewater after pH adjustment.

Unlike traditional cremation, alkaline hydrolysis produces no direct emissions, uses less energy, and does not generate smoke or noise in surrounding communities. The technology can be easily integrated into existing funeral homes and crematories, eliminating the need for additional trips and minimizing disruptions to neighboring areas.

ZTA 25-09 updates the County’s zoning ordinance to permit alkaline hydrolysis as an accessory use in funeral homes and to explicitly allow the practice in crematories. For more information on this legislation, read the Council staff report.

