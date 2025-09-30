Colle AI Expands Editing Frameworks for Personalized Digital Assets

Experience enhanced NFT creation with Colle AI

New tools bring creators advanced customization, multichain flexibility, and real-time AI guidance for NFT design

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has expanded its editing frameworks to give creators more personalized control over their digital assets. The new features are designed to help artists, developers, and brands craft unique NFTs with greater precision, speed, and adaptability across multiple blockchains.The updated frameworks include enhanced design modules, interactive editing dashboards, and dynamic metadata controls that allow creators to fine-tune their NFTs at every stage of production. By leveraging Colle AI’s intelligent automation, users can make real-time adjustments to visual elements, smart contract settings, and multichain deployment options without disrupting workflow.These improvements work seamlessly across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain, ensuring that creators can publish assets consistently across ecosystems while maintaining unique customization for each chain. Colle AI’s AI engine also provides adaptive recommendations, helping users optimize their NFTs for performance, scalability, and marketplace visibility.With these expanded editing frameworks, Colle AI continues to advance its mission of simplifying NFT creation—delivering powerful tools that balance automation with personalization for the next wave of Web3 innovation.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

