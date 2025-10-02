Imagen Network Teams Up with Google Agents for Decentralized Payments

Building smarter, more connected ecosystems for the decentralized future.

Integration with Google’s Agents to Payments (AP2) protocol aims to improve transaction efficiency and scalability across Web3 social ecosystems.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagen Network (IMAGE), a decentralized AI-powered social platform, announced its collaboration with Google Agents to enhance decentralized payments within its ecosystem. By adopting Google’s Agents to Payments (AP2) protocol, Imagen aims to deliver seamless, efficient, and secure payment capabilities for creators and communities.The integration of AP2 supports Imagen’s commitment to building accessible and transparent digital economies. With improved payment routing, users and creators will benefit from faster settlements, lower transaction costs, and more flexible monetization options within the decentralized ecosystem.This partnership reflects Imagen Network’s roadmap to combine AI-driven personalization and blockchain interoperability with scalable financial tools, providing a robust foundation for community growth and creator empowerment.About Imagen NetworkImagen Network leverages decentralized infrastructure and advanced AI technologies to enhance engagement, personalization, and community building within Web3. The platform is designed to empower creators and users through transparent, adaptive, and interoperable digital ecosystems.

