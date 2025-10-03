AGII Adds Real-Time Intelligence to Accelerate Web3 Performance

AGII

New upgrade enables AI-driven smart contracts with adaptive, on-chain responsiveness

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGII , a leading AI-powered Web3 infrastructure platform, has unveiled a new capability that integrates real-time intelligence into its autonomous contract orchestration engine. This enhancement marks a significant milestone in Web3 performance optimization by enabling adaptive, self-correcting smart contracts that respond to on-chain conditions instantly.With this upgrade, AGII users across decentralized applications, DeFi, and DAO ecosystems can now execute smart contracts that monitor and react to live data flows. This real-time layer of AI-driven automation empowers developers and enterprises to accelerate execution, eliminate lag, and reduce friction in cross-chain deployments. From token management to multi-network coordination, the result is a dramatically more efficient and resilient Web3 stack.AGII’s intelligent orchestration framework includes predictive monitoring tools, automated risk detection, and real-time contract diagnostics—features designed to reduce manual overhead and increase operational stability. Combined with the recently launched AGII app on iOS and Android, teams now have the ability to oversee contract flows on the go, boosting agility in high-frequency environments.AGII continues to focus on delivering high-performance automation tools for Web3 builders and institutions. Its real-time intelligence upgrade is now available across all supported networks, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, through the AGII platform and mobile app.About AGIIAGII is a next-generation AI-powered Web3 platform built to streamline decentralized development and operations. By combining artificial intelligence with smart contract automation, AGII empowers developers and organizations to create intelligent, self-operating systems across multichain environments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.