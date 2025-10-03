Colle AI Develops Modular Layers to Strengthen Creator Workflows

Colle AI

New modular architecture enhances flexibility, scalability, and real-time adaptability for NFT creators across multichain ecosystems

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has introduced modular layers designed to strengthen creator workflows and simplify NFT development. This new architecture allows creators to customize their design-to-deployment journey with greater flexibility, making the platform more adaptable to different project sizes and creative needs.The modular system breaks down Colle AI’s infrastructure into specialized layers, each focusing on core functions such as asset editing, metadata handling, smart contract automation, and multichain routing. Creators can use these layers individually or in combination, tailoring their workflow to suit specific NFT use cases. This streamlined approach reduces complexity while maintaining scalability across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain.AI-powered intelligence is integrated into each module, offering real-time recommendations and automation for tasks like design optimization, asset publishing, and liquidity routing. This ensures creators can quickly iterate, refine, and launch their projects without sacrificing precision or efficiency.By developing modular layers, Colle AI strengthens its mission of empowering creators with intuitive, intelligent tools that adapt to diverse workflows—bringing greater personalization and scalability to the Web3 creator economy.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.