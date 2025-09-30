Recast Launches GeoLift by Recast with Free Trial, to Bring Incrementality Testing to Every Marketing Team

Recast

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketers and data scientists can now get six months of free incrementality test design and analysis, thanks to a new offer from Recast , a leading incrementality measurement and forecasting company. Today, the company announced the launch of GeoLift by Recast , a standalone incrementality testing platform designed to make statistically rigorous experimentation accessible to every marketing team. The platform helps marketers run more tests without needing a PhD in statistics or team of engineers.Built on econometric methods developed at Harvard and UC Berkeley, GeoLift by Recast delivers state-of-the-art marketing science power in a user-friendly package. The platform was created to help more marketers run more, statistically rigorous incrementality tests.“Our mission at Recast has always been to make good causal inference methods available to marketers everywhere,” said Recast Co-founder Michael Kaminsky. “GeoLift by Recast accomplishes this with a simple, yet powerful platform for designing and analyzing geographic-based lift tests. We’re really excited to get these tools in the hands of more marketers.”GeoLift by Recast enables teams to quickly design and analyze geo-based incrementality tests using either their own marketing data or sample datasets provided in the platform. Marketers can explore different experimental designs, understand historical variance, and run fully powered experiments without relying on outside consultants or data science teams. The platform also helps validate media mix models (MMM) and feed model refreshes with reliable calibration data."GeoLift by Recast was surprisingly easy to use,” said John York, Analytics and Strategy Team Lead at Acadia. “The market selection tool has saved our team tons of time identifying the best test markets. Having clear data to validate decisions to our clients has also led to more trust, transparency, and willingness to test into new channels."Getting started with GeoLift by Recast is fast and free. New users can sign up at https://getrecast.com/geolift/ and start designing their first test within minutes. The platform includes built-in tutorials, sample datasets, and live walkthroughs, making it easy to go from signup to live test in a single session.Recast’s broader mission is to make good causal inference methods available to more marketing teams. GeoLift by Recast is a major step toward that goal.This story appeared first in MediaPost About RecastRecast is the incrementality measurement and forecasting platform for modern marketers. Built to replace outdated measurement tools and black-box attribution, Recast combines a proprietary, Bayesian MMM with their experimentation platform and suite of forecasting tools. The platform brings marketing and finance teams together, allowing them to make better decisions with real data and validated forecasts, instead of gut feel.Learn more at getrecast.com.

