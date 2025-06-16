tvScientific Launches Guaranteed Outcomes Making CTV Performance Advertising as Simple and Scalable as Search and Social

New AI-powered program allows advertisers to declare their cost-per-outcome targets — and tvScientific will deliver, guaranteed.

CANNES, FRANCE, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- tvScientific , the most sophisticated performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced the launch of Guaranteed Outcomes, a new program that enables advertisers to define their performance goals — and guarantees the results.With this new offering, which has been tested with a select group of advertisers including LG, Staples, ezCater, Crocs, and Weight Watchers and is now being made broadly accessible, qualified advertisers can specify the cost-per-outcome (CPO) they’re willing to pay, and tvScientific will deliver against those outcomes via fully automated, fully transparent campaigns that are built for scale. Advertisers only pay for outcomes.“CTV should be accountable, outcome-driven, and as easy to activate as search or social,” said Jason Fairchild , CEO and co-founder of tvScientific. “Guaranteed Outcomes is how we get there — but with the critical transparency that the black box solutions do not offer.”"CTV started as an experiment for us as we looked for ways to break through on oversaturated channels like social. It quickly turned into one of our most effective channels," said Chris Pastorius, Head of Growth at Brightside Health. "tvScientific has the advanced measurement tools and support to deliver consistent results. Thanks to tvScientific, CTV has now become one of our three most effective customer acquisition channels."The Future of AI-Driven, Outcomes-Based CTV AdvertisingThe Guaranteed Outcomes program is powered by over four years of investment in tvScientific AI – our proprietary machine learning infrastructure that enables full campaign automation and real-time optimization. The result is a platform where marketers simply declare their performance goals, then tvScientific's patented technology automatically delivers the results.Key features of the program include:- Advertiser-Declared KPIs: Brands specify the CPO they’re targeting — tvScientific guarantees to hit or beat it.- Automated Optimization: The platform uses tvScientific AI, our patented optimization technology, to continuously adjust campaign delivery in real-time, maximizing conversions with the same set-it-and-forget-it approach that made paid search and social so effective for performance marketers.Proven Performance: On average, tvScientific AI-optimized campaigns are delivering 30% better CPOs than advertiser targets.- Transparent Reporting: Full visibility into website visits, conversion paths, and attribution."After testing virtually every major CTV platform in the market, tvScientific stands in a league of its own. The transparency is unmatched — our clients have complete clarity on our investment and ROI," said Jennifer Lonchar, co-founder at AmbioEdu. "Most importantly, tvScientific AI consistently delivers CPOs that outperform our internal benchmarks, often by significant margins."Transforming CTV into the No. 1 Performance Marketing ChannelThis launch marks a major milestone in the TV industry, bringing AI-powered performance advertising principles to the largest screen in the house for more than 100 million US households.For marketers, publishers, and the performance advertising industry as a whole, the ability to buy TV media with guaranteed business outcomes — not just impressions — opens up a new chapter in performance growth.To learn more about the Guaranteed Outcomes program or request a campaign consultation, visit www.tvscientific.com About tvScientifictvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. The platform offers a self-managed, cost-per-outcome (CPO) solution that automates and optimizes TV buying, leveraging massive data to prove the true value of TV advertising.tvScientific reaches 95 percent of ad-supported video-on-demand audiences, using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to connect ad exposure with real business outcomes — providing advertisers with radical transparency and unprecedented ROI.For more information, visit www.tvscientific.com

