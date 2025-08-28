Stadium, Bally’s and Transmit Team Up to Monetize the Savannah Bananas’ Wildly Popular Broadcasts

Stadium is leaning on Transmit's ad-insertion tech to monetize Savannah Bananas streams.

The Partnership brings innovative advertising formats to one of the fastest-growing entertainment properties in sports media: the Savannah Bananas.

We believe advertising should support the experience, not interrupt it.” — Bo Han, CCO at Transmit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bally's Corporation has partnered with Transmit , the leader in real-time in-stream monetization, to bring innovative advertising formats to one of the fastest-growing entertainment properties in sports media: the Savannah Bananas.Stadium, a joint venture between Bally’s and Silver Chalice Ventures, is one of the first sports FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels and is widely available on key FAST platforms. The channel has become a destination for audiences seeking high-energy, engaging live sports in non-traditional leagues. Among its most successful franchises, the Savannah Bananas stand out for their ability to draw massive viewership across both live broadcasts and re-airs.The action in Savannah Bananas games and in their brand of baseball, Banana Ball goes beyond the entertaining action on the field. Banana Ball games are known for their nonstop fun and excitement featuring choreographed dances, unexpected stunts, and moments that fans don’t want to miss.This unique format creates the perfect opportunity for Transmit’s non-intrusive ad technology. Instead of cutting to traditional commercial breaks, Transmit enables Picture-in-Picture and L-Bar Squeezeback ads that are context-aware and created via Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). These formats appear during precise moments in the game, whether they be natural pauses or highly engaging moments in order to supplement the viewing experience, not distract from it.“We believe advertising should support the experience, not interrupt it,” said Bo Han, CCO at Transmit. “The Savannah Bananas keep fans engaged at moments when traditional broadcasts tend to lose attention. That is exactly where our tools can add value for viewers and advertisers alike. We know that the unit of value is the moment, not just the game itself.”By improving the viewer experience and increasing ad monetization, sports content owners can boost the value of each viewer, attract casual ad-supported audiences, and grow both reach and revenue at a time when sports have never been more critical to media.This builds on Transmit and Bally’s broader commercial partnership focused on redefining monetization across sports and entertainment content. Transmit also powers in-stream monetization across Bally’s Minor League Baseball (MiLB) coverage, delivering strong viewer engagement and measurable brand outcomes.“At Bally's, we're focused on delivering fan-first content that stands out in a crowded streaming landscape,” said Jon Lin, SVP & GM of Bally’s Media. “Partnering with Transmit allows us to enhance that experience without compromise. We're excited to bring brands into the action in a way that feels native, respectful to the audience, and aligned with what makes the Savannah Bananas so special.”As the Savannah Bananas continue to grow in popularity, and as the Stadium channel expands its reach across digital platforms, this partnership reflects a broader shift in the sports media industry. Fans today expect flexible, engaging content that respects their attention, and this collaboration delivers exactly that.See the news coverage in Sports Business Journal About Bally’s CorporationBally’s (NYSE: BALY) is a fast-growing national brand with 20 casinos internationally including 1 retail casino in Newcastle, UK, 11 states across the US, along with a golf course in New York and a horse racetrack in Colorado and holds OSB licenses in 13 jurisdictions in North America. It also owns Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform, Bally’s Interactive International division (formerly Gamesys Group), a leading global interactive gaming operator, and a significant economic stake in Intralot S.A. (ATSE: INLOT), a global lottery management and services business. As a global, entertainment-focused, omni-channel leader in retail and online gaming, Bally’s serves over 11 million domestic and 20 million international customers through its loyalty programs.With 11,500 employees, its casino operations include approximately 17,700 slot machines, 630 table games, and 3,950 hotel rooms. Bally’s also has rights to developable land in Las Vegas at the site of the former Tropicana Las Vegas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.