Donte West Presents Kansas City Proclamation for NBA YoungBoy Day, Recognizing His Criminal Justice and Community Work

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NBA Young Boy, in Kansas City to perform a concert, was surprised to receive a proclamation for NBA YoungBoy Day on September 21, as was presented by National criminal justice advocate and businessman Donte West on behalf of KC Mayor Quinton Lucas, who was unable to attend the celebration.The proclamation salutes YoungBoy for leveraging his presidential pardon to push "Stop The Violence" campaigns and giving back to impoverished communities as his celebrity grows.“This recognizes that NBA YoungBoy, who has emerged as one of the most influential musical voices of his generation, uses his art to share stories of struggle, resilience and perseverance,” said West. “In addition to YoungBoy’s commitment to giving back to local communities through charitable donations, outreach programs, and support for youth-focused initiatives, he demonstrates the impact artists can have beyond the stage. It’s an honor to support him and others like him to inspire the community.”Donte West recently announced representation of clients including NBA star Christian Braun and NFL star Xavier Worthy. This is the latest business venture for the entrepreneur, who is a frequent public speaker and spokesperson for various brands, as well as the founder of Donte West powered by Illicit.For more information about Donte West, please contact Skylar Peterson (774) 571-1357. For scheduling an interview, please contact Rob Kremer (404) 218-3077.

