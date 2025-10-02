Turnkey Beauty Launches Premium Pet Fragrance, Toto Pet Fragrance

Toto Pet Fragrance now available

A Sophisticated Spritz for the Modern Companion by TurnKey Collections, the retail store for Turnkey Beauty

It’s indulgence with purpose, an elegant scent that also cares for your pet’s coat” — Vince Spinnato

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Collections is proud to debut Toto Pet Fragrance, a sophisticated new fragrance crafted not just to mask odors, but to nourish, soothe, and elevate the everyday glamour of your furry family member. Pet fragrances are a small but fast-growing niche within the much larger grooming and accessories markets. Luxury fashion houses have entered the market, and the luxury pet accessories sector is also growing, both indicating a trend towards premiumization at the high end.

Toto Pet Fragrance is a sophisticated spritz made to keep tails wagging and whiskers twitching with delight. Inspired by the refined indulgence of luxury fragrances, Toto Pet Fragrance is designed with both style and substance in mind.

Sugared bergamot meets creamy vanilla with a grounding touch of poppy variations, lush orchid, and white lychee — the kind of scent you’d expect to find wafting through a designer boutique, not after a romp at the dog park. Toto Pet Fragrance isn’t about covering up pet odors with powdery perfumes. It’s about creating a signature scent that’s as elevated as it is irresistible.

What sets Toto apart?

-Kind to Creatures Great & Small: Crafted without harsh chemicals, Veterinary approved, and perfect for sensitive fur and finicky noses.

-Benefits: Hydrates and soothes, leaving coats soft and cuddle-ready.

-For All Furry Fashionistas: Dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs — if it’s got fur, it’s got flair.

“With Toto, we wanted to capture the magic of companionship in a fragrance that feels as special as the bond between you and your pet,” says Vince Spinnato, CEO of TurnKey Beauty. “It’s indulgence with purpose, an elegant scent that also cares for your pet’s coat.”

According to Grand View Research, pets are increasingly regarded as family members, and their well-being has become a top priority for owners. This shift is reflected in spending habits: as of 2024, 66% of U.S. households owned a pet—up from 56% in 1988 (Forbes, 2024). With more pet owners investing in their animals’ comfort and care, demand is rising for specialized products that not only manage natural pet odors but also provide safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solutions.

Toto Pet Fragrance is now available exclusively through TurnKey Collections, the retail hub of TurnKey Beauty. Shop the collection today at www.totopetfragrance.com

About TurnKey Beauty

At Turnkey Beauty, we transcend the ordinary—we architect beauty empires. Drawing upon three decades of mastery in bespoke formulation and brand cultivation, our boutique laboratory transforms visionary concepts into coveted collections under the expert guidance of master formulator and The Couture Chemist™ Vincenzo (Vince) Spinnato. Beyond formulation excellence, we deliver a comprehensive business strategy encompassing everything from go-to-market planning to complete business plan development. Each creation is meticulously engineered with uncompromising artistry, unwavering authenticity, and pioneering innovation that defines tomorrow’s beauty landscape. For more information, visit http://turnkeybeauty.net.

