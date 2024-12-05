New Fragrance Honoring Joan Crawford on the Icon’s 120th Birthday Releasing March 2026

Vince Spinnato, CEO of Turnkey Beauty Inc Hollywood Icon Joan Crawford American Actress Joan Crawford

In Collaboration with the Joan Crawford Estate, this Custom Fragrance Created by Vince Spinnato Celebrates the Glamour and Beauty of Hollywood’s Golden Age

Joan Crawford was an embodiment of strength, beauty, and grace, and we sought to create a fragrance that would reflect the multifaceted complexity of her legacy” — Vince Spinnato

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Beauty, the renowned fragrance and cosmetics company, is proud to announce the creation of a new, bespoke fragrance to honor the legendary Hollywood icon Joan Crawford in celebration of her 120th birthday on March 23, 2026. Created by Vince Spinnato, a certified “nose” and cosmetic chemist, the new scent will pay homage to Crawford’s iconic legacy with a custom-designed bottle and a carefully crafted fragrance centered around the elegant and timeless notes of Gardenia, one of Crawford’s favorite flowers.

The fragrance is the latest in TurnKey Beauty’s ongoing series of fine perfumes created to honor some of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, including Judy Garland, Clara Bow, Maria Callas, and Ella Fitzgerald. Each perfume is a tribute to these influential women, capturing their unique essence in a bottle, and the Joan Crawford fragrance will be no exception.

“Joan Crawford was an embodiment of strength, beauty, and grace, and we sought to create a fragrance that would reflect the multifaceted complexity of her legacy,” said Vince Spinnato, CEO of TurnKey Beauty. “Gardenia, with its rich aroma, will represent Joan’s timeless beauty and undeniable presence on and off the screen. This fragrance will be a scent and an experience designed to evoke the same emotions and memories that Joan inspired.”

Joan Crawford, one of the most beloved actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age, became a symbol of resilience and glamour. Known for her impeccable style and trailblazing roles, she was one of the era's most influential stars, receiving an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1945 for Mildred Pierce. Her career spanned decades, and she became an icon for her films and her brand of strength, ambition, and determination. Whether playing complex dramatic roles or dazzling audiences with her regal presence, Joan’s legacy continues to captivate new generations of fans.

Casey LaLonde, Joan’s grandson, shared a personal sentiment about this collaboration, stating, "My grandmother was more than just an actress—she was a force of nature, a true pioneer in a time when women in Hollywood had to fight for their place. This fragrance will not only honor her legacy but also captures the essence of who she was: elegant, bold, and unforgettable. I am truly honored to be part of this tribute to her."

Louise Reid, Vice President of TurnKey, says, ‘Joan Crawford was an empowering figure in Hollywood history, where she transformed herself into one of the most iconic actresses of her time. Her story is one of resilience, ambition, and reinvention, and the fragrance will represent this.

The custom bottle, designed by TurnKey Beauty, will reflect Joan Crawford’s distinctive style, featuring sleek lines and classic elegance that evoke the glamour and sophistication of the 1930s and 1940s. The fragrance itself will blend floral, creamy Gardenia with a luxurious mix of rich, soft undertones to create a scent that is both timeless and modern—a perfect reflection of Crawford’s lasting influence on both cinema and fashion.

The fragrance will be available beginning in early 2026, with a special release event planned for the 120th anniversary of Joan Crawford’s birth.

About Vince Spinnato: As CEO and founder of TurnKey Beauty, Inc., VS Vincenzo Ltd., Inc., and Vincenzo Skincare LLC, Spinnato has developed private-label and white-label product lines for hundreds of cosmetic, treatment, and healthcare companies and scores of celebrities, retailers, and entrepreneurs.

