TurnKey Beauty Unveils New Body Mists Paying Homage to Hollywood Icons Clara Bow® and Maria Callas®

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Beauty is thrilled to announce the launch of two new body mists that pay tribute to two iconic figures in entertainment history: the glamorous Clara Bow® and the mesmerizing Maria Callas®. Created by TurnKey Beauty CEO Vince Spinnato, these mists capture the essence of these legendary women and are sure to resonate with the new generation.

Clara Bow®, the original "It Girl" of the 1920s, was more than just a star; she was a cultural icon. Famed for her vibrant personality and captivating presence, Bow inspired the character Betty Boop and continues representing bold femininity. With the Hollywood Sign recently marking its 100th anniversary and Taylor Swift's latest hit "Clara Bow" climbing into the Billboard Top 100, now is the perfect moment to embrace Clara's enduring influence. To honor her legacy, the body mist will be available at clarabowfragrance.com by the end of November 2024.

The Clara Bow® body mist features a delightful blend of raspberry and sweet citrus to create a fragrant, fruity sensation. Elegant notes of rose and a gentle hint of lily of the valley enhance this scent, enveloped in a subtle base of vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and a whisper of cotton candy.

"Crafting the Clara Bow® body mist was an exciting exploration into capturing the spirit of the original 'It Girl.' Clara was a formidable presence, embodying boldness and allure," explains Vince Spinnato, CEO of TurnKey Beauty. "With this fragrance, my goal was to embody her lively essence and honor her legacy in a way that connects with modern audiences. I want everyone to experience this charming tribute to a true Hollywood icon!"

Louise Reid, Vice President of TurnKey Beauty, Clara Bow® remains a symbol of daring and modern femininity, with an unapologetic energy that resonates across generations. Reid highlights the powerful resurgence of interest in Bow, fuelled by Taylor Swift’s hit song, which has reintroduced this iconic Hollywood star to younger audiences. The consistent surge in searches about Clara Bow® by Gen Z and Gen Alpha reflects a deepening curiosity about the entertainment industry's roots and the trailblazers who shaped its evolution. Reid’s remarks also underscore how important it is for newer generations to understand the legacies of figures like Bow, who entertained and pushed societal boundaries.

In an exciting homage to pop culture, the Maria Callas® body mist is set to debut in March 2025, aligning with the premiere of Angelina Jolie’s much-anticipated film, “Maria”. The Oscar-winning star is generating buzz for her portrayal of the iconic opera singer, sparking renewed interest in the captivating diva. TurnKey Beauty's mist beautifully captures her grace and fervor. Experience the artistry of Maria Callas® at mariacallasfragrance.com when it launches next year!

Maria Callas® body mist pays homage to an exceptional artist whose passion and elegance are timeless. I aimed to encapsulate Maria's captivating essence in a fragrance that mirrors her artistry and intensity. This mist invites a new generation to explore the magic of Maria Callas® and the rich legacy she embodies," says Spinnato.

Ms. Callas's body mist features enchanting heart notes of Beverly Gardens Rose and Peony, beautifully contrasted by the crisp tang of Green Rhubarb and Lychee. It gently mellows into a soft, warm Vanilla and Amber Wood base.

Both body mists are crafted to capture the essence of their namesakes while appealing to modern audiences of all ages. Firefly Brand Management brokered this exciting project, skillfully matching TurnKey Beauty with Retrobrands America.

VINCE SPINNATO is the CEO and founder of TurnKey Beauty, Inc., VS Vincenzo Ltd., Inc., and Vincenzo Skincare LLC. He has developed private-label and white-label product lines for hundreds of cosmetic, treatment, and healthcare companies and scores of celebrities, retailers, and entrepreneurs.

www.turnkeybeauty.net

Retrobrands America LLC

Nostalgia is critical to Americans, with memories of long past days bringing comfort and smiles—the mission of Retrobrands America. LLC is to revive iconic consumer brands and to bring them back to the marketplace. Retrobrands actively seeks outstanding opportunities to bring distinctive value to these well-loved but not forgotten consumer brands. www.Retrobrands.net

About Firefly Brand Management:

Firefly Brand Management is a full-service global brand management and licensing agency specializing in entertainment, interactive, technology, art, and lifestyle properties. The company provides domestic and international licensing programs and product development and offers dedicated marketing and business management services. www.fireflybrandmanagement.com

