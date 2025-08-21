Drummond Certifies Four AS4 Solutions in 2025 Test Event

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted leader in interoperability software testing, today announced the successful completion of its 2025 AS4 interoperability test event, certifying four products as Drummond Certified™. The certified solutions, from Axway, CData Software, Cleo, and OpenText, demonstrated support for AS4 messaging in this vendor-neutral test round.“We applaud these four global organizations for their commitment to AS4 interoperability and secure B2B data exchange,” said Patrick Paschall, Supply Chain Security Business Unit Leader at Drummond Group. “As adoption accelerates worldwide, Drummond remains dedicated to advancing our certification program and supporting the global community with trusted, vendor-neutral testing.”Drummond’s interoperability testing is powered by InSituTM, a proprietary full-matrix test framework that automates the execution of multiple test cases, ensuring every participant solution tests against every other participant solution. It reduces coordination efforts and allows participants to focus on refining their codebase. New participants in the pre-certification phase also receive dedicated technical support to ensure their products are InSitu-enabled and ready for testing.Based on a proven methodology refined over nearly two decades, Drummond’s AS4 testing includes extensive regression checks designed to uncover interoperability issues early, ensuring products work seamlessly together in production environments. AS4, an OASIS B2B messaging standard, is increasingly adopted worldwide, particularly across Europe and the United States, as a secure, standardized protocol for document-agnostic business message exchange, including cloud-based B2B and B2G integrations.With each test event, Drummond expands the ecosystem of certified AS4 solutions, giving organizations confidence that their chosen products will interoperate securely and reliably. The 2025 test round highlights both the maturity of AS4 technology and its growing role in enabling digital transformation across industries. Drummond invites interested vendors to participate in upcoming AS4 test events to further strengthen global interoperability and supply chain security.The AS4 Final Report, a full list of newly certified products, and test registration details are available on the Drummond website: https://www.drummondgroup.com/certified-products/b2b-interoperability/. About AS4AS4, an OASIS B2B messaging standard, was finalized by the OASIS ebXML Messaging Services (ebMS) Technical Committee. The intent and purpose of the development of AS4 was to define a simplified Conformance Profile of the ebMS v3.0 specification that would serve as a B2B on-ramp for Web Services document exchange.About Drummond Group, LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has helped organizations understand interoperability and security standards, meet compliance requirements they need to operate their businesses, and strengthen market confidence in their solutions. Our team helps clients navigate complex regulatory requirements, test and certify their solutions, assess risk, and implement practical strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.