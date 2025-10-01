AllScale and Kea Signal Strategic Collaboration on the Future of Bankless Finance

AllScale and Kea partner to expand global financial access, merging stablecoin payments with on-chain credit to empower SMEs, freelancers, and AI agents.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllScale , the stablecoin operating system for micro-businesses and AI agents, and Kea , the DeFi protocol building the on-chain risk layer for decentralized credit, have entered into a strategic collaboration aimed at expanding financial access globally.The partnership was set in motion with a live AMA on September 24th titled “Payments, Trust & Credit in a Bankless World.” The discussion brought together builders, creators, and developers across X (Twitter), Telegram, and Discord to explore how programmable payments and on-chain credit models are reshaping what it means to earn, transact, and grow without traditional banks.From Dialogue to CollaborationThe AMA served not only as an exchange of ideas, but also as the first step toward building a shared framework for the future of digital finance. By aligning Kea’s vision of decentralized risk with AllScale’s commitment to practical stablecoin adoption, both teams are working to create pathways where anyone—whether a freelancer, a micro-enterprise, or an AI agent—can participate fully in the global economy.Shared VisionBoth organizations share a belief in a more inclusive financial system, one where:- Individuals and small businesses can access opportunities without borders- AI agents can become active participants in the digital economy- Global trust is built through transparent, programmable infrastructureTogether, AllScale and Kea are committed to driving forward this vision, with the ultimate goal of empowering the world’s underserved creators, entrepreneurs, and innovators.About AllScaleAllScale is a stablecoin operating system for freelancers, SMBs, and AI agents. It provides programmable, compliant tools for invoicing, social commerce, and payroll.About KeaKea is a defi protocol thats re-writing the rules of credit by building the on-chain risk layer that enables more equitable and efficient private credit markets.

