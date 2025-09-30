Strong demand for Harvest Rock as countdown begins

In less than one month, Harvest Rock will once again transform Adelaide into the nation’s cultural and culinary capital, returning to its home in Murlawirrapurka & Ityamai-Itpina / Rymill & King Rodney Parks on Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 October 2025.

The two-day festival is already helping boost Adelaide metropolitan hotel bookings, with latest STR data showing Saturday 25 October is almost 70 per cent occupied– up from 48 per cent forward bookings on the same day last year.

Saturday single-day tickets have already sold out, with two-day passes and Sunday tickets selling fast. Ticket sales indicate around 30 per cent of ticketholders are from out of state.

Harvest Rock continues to cement its place as the nation’s most distinctive festival of taste and sound, with the Amuse-Bouche lineup revealed today adding culinary and comedy favourites to the already iconic artist lineup.

The Amuse-Bouche Stage is a sensory playground where chefs, comedians, podcasters and musicians converge in a spectacular mash-up of taste, talent and playful chaos.

Hosted by Ben Harvey & Belle Jackson - two-thirds of radio trio Ben, Liam & Belle - festivalgoers will get a taste of Nat’s What I Reckon, Sav Perera (Masterchef), Callum Hann (Masterchef), Karena Armstrong (Co-owner of The Salopian Inn), Benjamin Cooper (Chin Chin), Dimsimlim (Vincent Yeow Lim, also of YumYum seasoning), and The Jungle Giants.

The Amuse-Bouche Stage program features Margarita Masterclass with The Jungle Giants, the ‘Harvest Sandwich’ competition, quiz show, Trush or Hot Wing showdown, wine tastings, stand-up comedy, and unexpected DJ sets.

The Wildwoods precinct curated by renowned chef, Duncan Welgemoed will return to champion South Australia’s best restaurants. The menu includes Africola Canteen, Smokin Grillers, The Filipino Project, Regent Thai, Anchovy Bandit, Patch Kitchen, Dirty Doris Diner, Bar Lune, and Hello Jupiter.

The Cellar Door is also back, highlighting South Australia’s finest vineyards and winemakers as handpicked by Nick Stock, offering tastings across Adelaide Hills, McLaren Vale, Clare Valley and the Barossa.

Guests can enjoy pours from Ochota Barrels, Yangarra, Basket Range Wines, Murdoch Hill, Grant Nash, Sherrah, S.C.Pannell / Protero, Shaw + Smith / Other Wine Co, Henschke, Les Fruits / Parley, Bloomfield, Stoke Wines, Worlds Apart, Koerner, First Drop, Torbreck, Adelina, Champagne Taittinger and Delinquente Wine Co.

Complementing the exceptional wines are South Australia’s craft beers, festival-exclusive cocktails, and thoughtfully curated non-alcoholic options.

International icons and homegrown favourites to perform include New York legends The Strokes for an exclusive Australian show, American country star Jelly Roll in his first-ever Australian performance, as well as The War on Drugs, Vance Joy, Lime Cordiale, M.I.A., Wolfmother, The Jungle Giants and Royel Otis.

Tickets and program information are available at www.harvestrock.com.

Harvest Rock is proudly supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Harvest Rock combines two of the best South Australian experiences on offer – unparalleled major events and the world’s best food and beverage.

We’re already seeing a boost in hotel bookings as festivalgoers prepare their trip to South Australia – and I encourage them to explore more while they’re here by heading out to our renowned wine regions and immersing themselves in our spectacular natural landscapes.

The culinary line-up both on the stage and on the table makes Harvest Rock a unique event that continues to draw foodies and music lovers from all over the country to Adelaide.

Attributable to Duncan Welgemoed, Harvest Rock food curator and Africola chef

Harvest Rock is all about bringing people together.

Our chefs, restaurants, producers and winemakers already share a strong sense of community, and this festival gives us the opportunity to open up that hospitality to everyone.

It’s a celebration of the diversity and creativity in South Australia’s food scene, with some of the most loved restaurants returning and new names joining the fold. Add incredible music to the music and it becomes a truly unique expression of what this state does best.

Attributable to Nick Stock, Harvest Rock wine curator and acclaimed wine critic

The Cellar Door at Harvest Rock is where the heart of South Australia’s wine culture comes alive.

We’ve brought together an incredible group of winemakers who are not only producing some of the most exciting and drinkable wines in the country, but who also embody the creativity and hospitality this state is known for.

It’s a rare chance for festivalgoers to meet the people behind the wines, taste their craft, and share in the atmosphere that makes South Australia such a world-class food and wine destination.