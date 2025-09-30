Mobile renal service expanded to help dialysis patients have a holiday

Release date: 01/10/25

South Australia’s mobile renal truck is expanding to provide additional dialysis services for holidaymakers living with kidney disease.

The Malinauskas Government is investing an additional $128,000 into the Mobile Dialysis Unit, enabling pop-up dialysis services at popular regional holiday destinations for up to six weeks each year and providing new opportunities for South Australians living with chronic kidney conditions to enjoy more of what their state has to offer.

From Tuesday, 24 November, until Saturday, 13 December, the Mobile Dialysis Unit will be stationed at Discovery Park in Robe, treating up to six patients each day – three in the morning and three in the afternoon – with experienced nursing staff on hand to assist.

People who live with kidney failure must either receive a kidney transplant or dialysis treatment, the latter of which works by filtering waste and toxins from their blood. This process takes four to five hours on each occasion and is generally required three times a week, significantly impacting patients’ ability to travel and their quality of life.

The Mobile Dialysis Unit has previously served holidaying renal patients over just one two-week period per year, in areas like the Riverland, Clare Valley and Yorke Peninsula, but is now expected to make more regular trips to a broader range of destinations.

This expanded service has been developed thanks in part to the passionate advocacy and support of dialysis patient Robert Veitch, who met with the Minister for Health and Wellbeing last year to discuss the impact renal dialysis requirements have on people who want to take time off and travel.

Bookings are now open for the Mobile Dialysis Unit visit to Robe, either online through Kidney Health Australia, or by calling 1800 454 363.

The next holiday dialysis trip is scheduled for February, with the location to be announced soon.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Mobile Dialysis Unit is an extremely important service that provides life-saving treatments to patients who live with kidney disease, while enabling them to enjoy a well-deserved holiday across South Australia with their loved ones.

We know how vital it is for people in our state, particularly our most vulnerable, to have access to quality care no matter where they are, and the Mobile Dialysis Unit provides an incredibly valuable service for people living in and visiting our regional communities.

We are proud to be able to expand this service to give new opportunities for dialysis patients to enjoy more of what South Australia has to offer.

Attributable to dialysis patient Robert Veitch

This service is the perfect opportunity to not only receive the treatment you need, but escape the stresses of life.

You can never get away from dialysis, but a change of scenery can make all the difference to someone who needs treatment.

The nurses are fantastic and dedicated to patient care, making the process easier.

I would highly recommend this service to other dialysis patients.