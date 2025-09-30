Coastal tourism businesses welcome thousands of voucher bookings

Release date: 27/09/25

The Coast is Calling Voucher program has already delivered almost 3,000 bookings to coastal tourism businesses impacted by the algal bloom, providing a much-needed cash injection of $1.5 million in total booking value.

More than 4,800 night-stays have been booked in coastal accommodation since the vouchers were allocated on Tuesday.

The new $500 accommodation voucher is delivering on its objective to boost longer stays in coastal destinations, with more than 1,400 nights already booked through this voucher denomination alone.

With a total of 20,000 vouchers released this week for experiences and accommodation, each redemption is helping boost visitation and expenditure in South Australia’s coastal destinations.

The school holidays are proving popular, as more than 700 bookings have been made in the period, including more than 200 across the October long weekend alone.

Lucky voucher winners must book by 11:59pm on Friday 24 October, for travel until 30 November 2025.

Vouchers are transferable, so those who may not be able to redeem their voucher within the booking period can share their code for someone else to use and support the State’s coastal destinations.

To redeem a voucher, see full Terms & Conditions, and for coastal holiday inspiration, go to southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1530.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The Coast is Calling Vouchers are already generating important bookings and dollars for our tourism operators impacted by the algal bloom.

With thousands of vouchers already redeemed, it is clear that South Australians are eager to answer the coast’s call – and what perfect timing with the school holidays kicking off today.

What the voucher program also does is show that the coast is a safe and wonderful destination to explore – so as lucky voucher holders enjoy their experience or stay, they then tell their friends and family about it and encourage them to get out and discover the beauty in our own backyard.

Attributable to Joel Hirsch, General Manager The Big Duck Boat Tours and Spirit of the Coorong

In just 24 hours since the Coast is Calling Vouchers were released into South Australian hands, we’ve seen an incredible response.

Across our two brands ‘Spirit of the Coorong’ and ‘The Big Duck Boat Tours’; we’ve already had over 130 vouchers redeemed, generating more than $18,000 in bookings.

This campaign is delivering direct results. Unlike a one-off grant or cash handout, the voucher program drives real visitation and sustained engagement with our products. It enables us to do what we do best: deliver unforgettable tours, while keeping our teams employed, our boats running, and our regional economies thriving.

Attributable to Kate Anderson, CEO West Beach Parks

We commend the State Government for the success on its Coast is Calling campaign.

The overwhelming public support generated by the voucher scheme has not only helped fill bookings but lifted spirits right across SA’s tourism sector, particularly in regional coastal areas.

Attributable to Stephan Edwards, Edwards Group CEO, Owner and Operator of Echo Holiday Parks, and SA Parks Board Vice-President

Echo Holiday Parks in Normanville and Port Pirie have already seen a change thanks to the Coast is Calling vouchers, with more than 110 bookings adding up to over 360 guest nights made through the program.

This early response shows that South Australians want to get back to our coastal parks, and the program is delivering exactly what our communities need; confidence and visitors.

The return of guests in our parks will bring meaningful flow-on benefits for their local communities and wider visitor economy in the regions impacted by the algal bloom.