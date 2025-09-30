Secretary Noem and Bahrain Sign New Agreement on Secure Travel

The arrangement will strengthen the relationship between the United States and Bahrain



WASHINGTON – On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and Bahrain’s Minister of the Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, signed an Enhanced Border Security Partnership (EBSP) between the United States and Bahrain.

Secretary Noem greets Bahrain's Minister of Interior Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa

The EBSP will help further safeguard both countries, deter illegal immigration, and to stop the flow of drugs, trafficked individuals, and terrorists. It facilitates the automated exchange of biometric data between Bahrain and DHS to prevent criminals, terrorists, and fraudulent actors from traveling to and obtaining benefits in the U.S.

“Today, I was honored to host Bahrain’s Minister of the Interior, General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, to announce and sign an Enhanced Border Security Partnership (EBSP) between the United States and Bahrain. This partnership will help Bahrain and the U.S. further safeguard both countries, deter illegal immigration, and stop the flow of drugs, trafficked individuals, and terrorists—making both our countries even more secure,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “Thanks to our work with international partners like Bahrain, we are making America safe again. And by making America safer, we are making the world safer as well.”



Bahrain hosts the largest U.S. Coast Guard installation in the world outside of the United States: Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA), which works with the Naval Fifth Fleet in support of U.S. security interests, coordinating with Bahrain and other partners in the region. With six Fast Response Cutters and more than 300 personnel it protects America’s national security by stopping arms, illicit trade, narcotics, and deterring other threats and adversaries in the region.

