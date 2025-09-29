Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, September 29, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 29, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Rivera.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report as required by the Solicitation of Funds Charitable Purposes Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding the 2025 Annual Charities Report

 

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 1514

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 323     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 324     State Government

HR 325     Labor And Industry

HR 326     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 327     Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 328     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 329     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 330     Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 331     Judiciary

                   

HB 1876   Local Government

HB 1877   Education

HB 1878   Housing And Community Development

HB 1879   Labor And Industry

HB 1880   Judiciary

HB 1881   Professional Licensure

HB 1882   Commerce

HB 1883   Education

HB 1884   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1885   Education

HB 1886   Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1887   Judiciary

HB 1888   Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1889   Education

HB 1890   Education

HB 1891   Judiciary

HB 1892   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1893   Local Government

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1777

 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to Local Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 97

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 664

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 1108

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1492

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended

HB 1667

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1874

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HR 201

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 211

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 256

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 260

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 290

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HR 291

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HR 298

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 299

From Children and Youth Reported as Committed

HR 303

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 310

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 312

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HR 313

From Human Services Reported as Committed

HR 314

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

HR 321

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 265

A Resolution designating September 4, 2025, as "Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.         

198-5

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

