Daily Session Report for Monday, September 29, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
September 29, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Rivera.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report as required by the Solicitation of Funds Charitable Purposes Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding the 2025 Annual Charities Report
The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 1514
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 323 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 324 State Government
HR 325 Labor And Industry
HR 326 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 327 Agriculture And Rural Affairs
HR 328 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 329 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HR 330 Aging And Older Adult Services
HR 331 Judiciary
HB 1876 Local Government
HB 1877 Education
HB 1878 Housing And Community Development
HB 1879 Labor And Industry
HB 1880 Judiciary
HB 1881 Professional Licensure
HB 1882 Commerce
HB 1883 Education
HB 1884 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1885 Education
HB 1886 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection
HB 1887 Judiciary
HB 1888 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1889 Education
HB 1890 Education
HB 1891 Judiciary
HB 1892 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 1893 Local Government
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to Local Government
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Children and Youth Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Human Services Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
|
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating September 4, 2025, as "Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
198-5
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.