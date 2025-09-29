Daily Session Report for Monday, September 29, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 29, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:45 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Rivera.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report as required by the Solicitation of Funds Charitable Purposes Act, from the Pennsylvania Department of State regarding the 2025 Annual Charities Report

The Chair is in receipt of an actuarial note from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1322, Printer’s Number 1514

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 323 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 324 State Government

HR 325 Labor And Industry

HR 326 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 327 Agriculture And Rural Affairs

HR 328 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 329 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HR 330 Aging And Older Adult Services

HR 331 Judiciary

HB 1876 Local Government

HB 1877 Education

HB 1878 Housing And Community Development

HB 1879 Labor And Industry

HB 1880 Judiciary

HB 1881 Professional Licensure

HB 1882 Commerce

HB 1883 Education

HB 1884 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1885 Education

HB 1886 Environmental And Natural Resource Protection

HB 1887 Judiciary

HB 1888 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1889 Education

HB 1890 Education

HB 1891 Judiciary

HB 1892 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 1893 Local Government

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 1777 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to Local Government

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 265 A Resolution designating September 4, 2025, as "Taekwondo Grandmasters Appreciation Day" in Pennsylvania. 198-5

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, September 30, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.