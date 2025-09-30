Manly Bands Relaunches Rosie Ray Line and Introduces Everyday Jewelry Collection

Rosie Ray group shot with earrings, gemstone pendant necklace, and gold chain necklace Rosie Ray group shot with rings, gold initial necklace, and Cubic Zirconia link necklace

Expanded Offerings Include Stylish Jewelry for Every Occasion for Women

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manly Bands, a leader in distinctive men’s wedding rings, proudly announces the exciting relaunch of the Rosie Ray line as a standalone website that includes an expansion into everyday jewelry for women. This development marks a new chapter for the company as it broadens its product portfolio to reach a wider audience seeking both meaningful and fashionable accessories. The Rosie Ray line now features an array of rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets crafted from a mix of materials that fit a range of budgets and all designed to be as bold and beautiful as those who wear them.

Manly Bands originally created Rosie Ray in 2021 to better serve women with alternative engagement ring options, offering an assortment that boasted stunning center stone alternatives like Salt and Pepper Diamonds, Pink Sapphires, Alexandrite, lab grown diamonds, and other unique gemstones. While an assortment of women’s rings will continue to live on the Manly Bands website, their popularity has created a larger need for Rosie Ray to have its own site with a wider assortment of jewelry for every occasion in a woman’s life.

“We started with life’s biggest moments, but rings were just the beginning,” says Michelle Luchese, co-founder/CEO of Manly Bands and Rosie Ray. “Now we’re here for everything in between — the brunches, the late nights out, the just-because days — with earrings, necklaces, and bracelets ready for everyday, because even Mondays should sparkle.”

For more information, images, or to schedule an interview with the Manly Bands/Rosie Ray team, please contact:

Noelle Primavera

415.608.7221

primaverapr@gmail.com

About Manly Bands

Manly Bands is the fastest growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer of badass men’s wedding rings. We make it easy for couples to order a ring that looks (and fits) perfect on everyone. Our rings are crafted in more than 250 unique styles made from dozens of non-traditional materials, such as dinosaur bone, meteorite and authentic Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrel. We’re on a mission to give everyone the ring they’ll never want to take off. To see our latest collections, visit ManlyBands.com today.

