Manly Bands Expands Official DC Ring Collection by Adding New Wonder Woman and Superman Designs

The Latest Designs Celebrate Strength, Heroism, and Timeless Style

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manly Bands, designers and manufacturers of unique and personalized wedding bands, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, announces the launch of its latest collaboration: a new Wonder Woman ring, as well as two new Superman rings. Designed for fans, collectors, and anyone who draws inspiration from DC’s Diana of Themyscira and the Man of Tomorrow, the newest designs bring together the enduring legacy of two iconic DC Super Heroes with Manly Bands’ commitment to craftsmanship, individuality, and style.

These additions to the DC collection, which originally launched in 2022, continue the Manly Bands tradition of bringing pop culture icons to life through wearable art. This collection reaffirms Manly Bands’ position as the preferred destination for fans seeking meaningful, stylish, and officially licensed jewelry.

"Superman is the hero in all of us—from the guy who pulls over to help with a flat tire to the one who signs up to fight fires,” says John Ruggiero, Co-Founder of Manly Bands. “These rings are a reminder that every day is a new chance to rise up, do good, and become the best version of yourself."

The Superman - Featuring the unmistakable Superman S-Shield in Red Cerakote, the 8mm band is crafted of Cobalt Chrome with a Crushed Bluestone inlay, as well as a Red Cerakote Sleeve with the Superman S-Shield and Manly Bands logo. Available in sizes 3-25.

The Kal-El - In honor of Superman’s Kryptonian origin, this 8mm band with a beveled design is crafted of Black Plated Tungsten and features the Kryptonian symbol for “hope” etched on the outside of the band, as well as inside on the sleeve. Available in sizes 5-17.

"As a little girl, I believed there was nothing more powerful than Wonder Woman,” says Michelle Luchese, Co-founder of Manly Bands. “She radiates confidence, effortless beauty, and unstoppable hustle. Designing this ring with our team was pure joy—we wanted to create something that could channel the Diana in all of us."

The Wonder Woman - Inspired by the Lasso of Truth, the 6mm band with a domed design features a 14K Yellow Gold Twisted Rope Inlay. Crafted of Cobalt Chrome, it has a Red and Blue Cerakote exterior engraved with the Wonder Woman Logo, as well as a 14K Yellow Gold Sleeve. Available in sizes 3-22.5.

All three rings are available to purchase on manlybands.com and each purchase comes with a ring storage case and a free silicone band for work or play. Manly Bands is size inclusive, offering rings in a full range of sizes, including half sizes, ensuring every fan can find their perfect fit. To shop the entire DC collection, please visit https://manlybands.com/pages/dc-collection.

About Manly Bands

Manly Bands is the fastest growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer of badass men’s wedding rings. We make it easy for couples to order a ring that looks (and fits) perfect on every man. Our rings are crafted in more than 250 unique styles made from dozens of non-traditional materials, such as dinosaur bone, meteorite and authentic Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrel. We’re on a mission to give men the ring they’ll never want to take off. To see our latest collections, visit ManlyBands.com today.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

