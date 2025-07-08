Manly Bands Announces New NASA-Inspired Ring Collection

Manly Bands NASA-Inspired Ring Collection includes The Lunar, The Aerospace and The Cosmos

A Stellar Collaboration Unveils Innovative Rings Inspired by the Cosmos

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manly Bands, the leading destination for distinctive men’s wedding rings, announces an extraordinary collaboration with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). This new collection of rings, inspired by the wonders of the cosmos and the pioneering spirit of human exploration, officially launches on July 7, 2025, and is available for pre-order now. The Manly Bands NASA-Inspired Collection is designed to celebrate innovation and adventure and is ideal for those who don’t just reach for the stars, they wear them.

Manly Bands has built a reputation for crafting wedding bands that defy convention, blending unique materials and storytelling into every piece. This NASA-Inspired Collection elevates that tradition to cosmic heights. Featuring three rings – The Lunar, The Aerospace, and The Cosmos – each is meticulously designed to reflect the awe-inspiring beauty and complexity of the universe, drawing inspiration from NASA’s remarkable legacy and its vision for the future. And in keeping with the Manly Bands size inclusive ethos, each ring runs from size 3 up to 23.

“At Manly Bands, we’ve always pushed boundaries in what a wedding ring can represent,” said Johnathan Ruggiero, co-founder and CEO of Manly Bands. “Working with NASA is a dream come true — not just because of their iconic history, but because they represent what’s possible when bold ideas meet fearless execution. This collection is for anyone who believes in exploration, ambition, and making a statement that’s truly out of this world.”

“We wanted to pay tribute to one of humanity’s greatest achievements — landing on the moon,” says Manly Bands Senior Product Designer, Stormi Bettis, of The Lunar ring, which is crafted from lightweight titanium with a flat comfort fit and satin finish. “The lunar surface texture etched into this band is more than just a design choice; it’s a reminder of what’s possible when we dare to dream beyond our limits. It honors the bravery, ingenuity, and relentless curiosity that got us to the moon — and keeps us reaching for the stars.”

Inspired by the satellites that soar above our atmosphere, The Aerospace channels the quiet strength and brilliance of space-bound engineering. Forged from black zirconium with sleek silvered sides, this ring features a gold leaf inlay, evoking the glint of solar panels as they catch the sun’s rays in orbit. A sleek, modern statement for those who dream beyond Earth’s limits. And on the inside? A subtle engraving of the iconic NASA "worm" logo.

Crafted with shimmering crushed opal inlaid in sleek black zirconium, The Cosmos ring captures the vibrant, chaotic beauty of deep space. Finished with the iconic NASA "worm" logo, this ring is like holding a galaxy in the palm of your hand and is perfect for adventurers, stargazers, and space nerds alike.

This exclusive ring collection is made to order, with rings shipping approximately 4–6 weeks after the order date.

About Manly Bands

Manly Bands is the fastest growing direct-to-consumer e-commerce retailer of badass men’s wedding rings. We make it easy for couples to order a ring that looks (and fits) perfect on every man. Our rings are crafted in more than 250 unique styles made from dozens of non-traditional materials, such as dinosaur bone, meteorite and authentic Jack Daniel’s whiskey barrel. We’re on a mission to give men the ring they’ll never want to take off. To see our latest collections, visit ManlyBands.com today.

