MPD Makes Arrest in Nelson Place Robbery

The Metropolitan Police announces that a suspect has been arrested in a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, August 15, 2025, at approximately 11:50 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3000 block of Nelson Place, Southeast. One suspect removed a pickaxe from the victim’s truck before confronting the victim along with the second suspect. The suspects then threatened the victim and forcibly took the victim’s property before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, officers recovered the suspects’ vehicle and arrested 24-year-old Gino Jacquesz Williams, of Northeast, and charged him with Robbery, Theft from Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, and Leaving After Colliding.

Through the detectives’ investigation, Williams was additionally charged with Theft from Motor Vehicle and Threats to Do Bodily Harm for a separate offense:

On Saturday, September 20, 2025, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the suspect approached the victim’s van in the 4200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. When the victim confronted the suspect, the suspect threatened him before stealing items from the victim’s van and fleeing the scene. CCN 25143903

An additional person of interest is still being sought in reference to the August 15 robbery. This person was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

Anyone who can identify this person or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25124313

