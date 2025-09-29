Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Mourn Lethal Gun Violence at Michigan Church

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA



GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO MOURN LETHAL GUN VIOLENCE AT MICHIGAN CHURCH



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 28, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today has ordered the flags of the United States and state of Hawai‘i to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, in solemn condolences to the victims of gun violence at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from Monday, September 29 at sunrise, through sunset Wednesday, October 1.

“Our hearts ache as we see the senseless violence that occurred again on the mainland, this time at a Michigan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” said Governor Green. “This epidemic of violence must be addressed. We need more mental healthcare for all of our people and we need to recognize that the divisive rhetoric, from all parties, is threatening to burn our country to the ground.”

# # #

Media Contacts:

Erika Engle

Press Secretary

Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i

Office: 808-586-0120

Email: [email protected]

Makana McClellan

Director of Communications

Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi

Cell: 808-265-0083

Email: [email protected]