Office of the Governor – Flag Order – Gov. Green Lowers Flags to Mourn Lethal Gun Violence at Michigan Church
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO MOURN LETHAL GUN VIOLENCE AT MICHIGAN CHURCH
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 28, 2025
HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green today has ordered the flags of the United States and state of Hawai‘i to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, in solemn condolences to the victims of gun violence at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
Flags are to be flown at half-staff from Monday, September 29 at sunrise, through sunset Wednesday, October 1.
“Our hearts ache as we see the senseless violence that occurred again on the mainland, this time at a Michigan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints,” said Governor Green. “This epidemic of violence must be addressed. We need more mental healthcare for all of our people and we need to recognize that the divisive rhetoric, from all parties, is threatening to burn our country to the ground.”
# # #
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: 808-586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: 808-265-0083
Email: [email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.