Gurnick Academy Launches BRN-Approved B.S. in Nursing Program in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is thrilled to announce that the San Jose Campus location has launched a Board of Registered Nursing (BRN) approved Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program . The BSN program warmly welcomed its first cohort earlier this month on Monday, September 02, 2025.“I am excited to shape my future and further my education in nursing through the inaugural LVN-BSN program at Gurnick Academy San Jose,” says Brandalyn Duncan, a student of the first BSN cohort. “I am confident that my experience here will be a remarkable learning journey that I can carry throughout my life to deliver the best care to my patients.”The B.S. in Nursing program affords two pathways: entry-level program applicants to attend the full 32-month program, and those already Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVNs) to credit-grant into a 15-month advanced placement version of the program. The 15-month AP version in San Jose fantastically complements the existing vocational nursing (VN) diploma program, allowing VN program attendees and past graduates to continue working toward their B.S. degree in nursing.“Education pathways for nurses are established by developing the seamless transition for Licensed Vocational Nurses to achieve their baccalaureate degree,” triumphs Samantha Manlosa Sanchez, Dean of Nursing at Gurnick Academy. “Through shared objectives with our healthcare partners, the Department of Nursing at Gurnick reiterates its promise to meet the nursing workforce needs in the Bay Area and the surrounding region.”The San Jose Campus has installed a nursing simulation learning center that boasts four bays that mimic different aspects of hands-on training in a hospital environment, including med-surg, pediatric, operating room, and labor and delivery. The rooms are equipped with realistic simulator mannequins programmed by on-staff techs that quickly bring to life real-world scenarios that the BSN program students will likely encounter in their clinical externship training and beyond.With the recent move of the main campus and company headquarters, Gurnick Academy is making its mark by meeting the South Bay community, where the greatest need is to train registered nurses ready to hit the ground running.“The addition of the BSN Program represents a key expansion in our commitment to providing quality hands-on education for students interested in pursuing careers in healthcare,” declares Fred Faridian, VP of Campus Operations at Gurnick Academy.With didactic coursework in a gamut of topics, including mental health nursing, pediatric, leadership, public health, medical-surgical, maternal and newborn, and more, students are confident to tackle a variety of patients in various scenarios.The program provides clinical externships to all students, giving them the critical hours working in various locations, including hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices, long-term care facilities, and more. This includes long-enjoyed relationships with clinical affiliation partners such as the Alameda Health System.“The new BSN program is vital in addressing the healthcare workforce shortage. This program will strengthen our safety-net hospital’s ability to meet complex community health needs and support high-quality, compassionate care for our most vulnerable populations,” according to Shauntel Cobb-Porter, Alameda Health System Academic Clinical Liaison.The program strategically incorporates preparation and learning for the required NCLEX-RN (National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses), developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. The NCLEX-RN is a mandatory exam that must be passed before program graduates may apply for their registered nursing licensure.Graduating with a bachelor’s degree further adds increased paths toward advancement into leadership and management positions beyond the standard hands-on roles of registered nurses who graduate with an associate degree.The next program start date is Monday, January 5, 2026. Please visit the BSN program page to learn more about this exciting new program. Tours are available, and you may schedule your visit to see the campus, including the labs and classrooms, meet with admissions and financial aid, and determine if this may be the right fit for you.Nick ColomboDirector of MarketingGurnick Academy of Medical Arts(408) 850-3816ncolombo@gurnick.edu

