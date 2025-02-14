Gurnick Graduates First Class of BSRT Professionals

Gurnick Academy officially graduates its first class of Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy Program students. The commencement took place January 24, 2025, in Porter Ranch, California. Cheryl Young, EdD, RT(T), Radiation Therapy Program Director, Gurnick Academy. Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts' Logo

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts officially graduates its first class of Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy (BSRT) Program students. The commencement occurred on January 24, 2025, at the Shepard of the Hills Church in Porter Ranch, California. Significantly, this was the inaugural graduation for the program. Nine students graduated.“The inaugural graduating class of the Radiation Therapy Program at Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts represents the culmination of dedication, hard work, and a commitment to excellence. These graduates are well-prepared to enter the field as compassionate and skilled radiation therapists, ready to make a difference in the lives of their patients,” says Cheryl Young, the Academy’s Radiation Therapy program director.The 36th-month program (less for advanced placement) began in November 2022 with a curriculum aligning with the *American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT). It received ✢Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) accreditation in the Fall of 2024. It is currently offered as a full-distance education program with clinical affiliates in Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego, and San Francisco Bay areas.“It is with great pride that we celebrate the success of our first-ever Radiation Therapy Program graduates,” says Shellie Bealer, Gurnick Academy Dean of Imaging. “They have demonstrated dedication, perseverance, and passion for advancing patient care through radiation therapy with the guidance of our exceptional faculty. Their achievements set the foundation for our future cohorts and exemplify the excellence we strive for in all our programs. We very much look forward to their professional success.”Moreover, the program hopes to prepare future students to be clinically and technically knowledgeable and proficient in critical thinking to provide exceptional patient care, education, simulation, and treatment.“We at Gurnick are extremely proud of our Radiation Therapy team and program. This specialized therapy area is critical to the healthcare ecosystem and the patients who require the care,” says Burke Malin, the Academy’s Chief Operating Officer. “This program will remain an important part of the allied health education offerings Gurnick provides across the communities we serve in California.”For more information about Gurnick Academy’s Radiation Therapy program, go here. For program FAQS , go here.# # #* American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT).✢ Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT).

