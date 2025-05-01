Gurnick Academy Wins CAPPS Award for Excellence in Community Service—Changing Lives One Backpack, Gift, & Meal at a Time

Concord Campus Participates in the Alzheimer's Walk in 2024 Concord Campus Donates Food to Monument Crisis Center 2024 Concord Campus Staff who Contributed to Winning CAPPS 2024 Award

Gurnick Academy has been honored with the CAPPS Gold Award for Excellence in Community Service for 2024.

CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine a child’s smile as they open a new backpack filled with school supplies, or a family’s relief as they receive a box of non-perishable food for Thanksgiving. At Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts , these moments aren’t just dreams—they’re real, thanks to the compassion and dedication of our students, faculty, and staff.Today, we announce that Gurnick Academy has been honored with the CAPPS (California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools) Gold Award for Excellence in Community Service for 2024.Big Hearts, Big Impact: Our Community Service StoryThe Gurnick family banded together for causes that address needs in our communal backyard. Through bake sales, walks, and creative fundraising, we raised nearly $4,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association. Those humble dollars will help support research and care for families facing the devastating impacts of memory loss. Every dollar symbolizes hope, and every step at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s brings us closer to a cure.“Our ability to positively impact our communities is so important to Gurnick. We want to be seen as a force for ‘good’ by the acts of our students and employees, along with our graduates, who then serve our communities directly. I am proud of what we stand for.” - Burke Malin, Chief Operating Officer, Gurnick AcademyBut we didn’t stop there. Volunteers assembled over 1,200 backpacks in collaboration with Blaisdell’s and gave them to local students through the YMCA. Picture a gym buzzing with laughter, teamwork, and the gentle rustle of new, necessary school supplies—each backpack a ticket for a student to start a brighter, more confident school year.“We want to thank the entire Gurnick team for logging countless volunteer hours, kitting hygiene and school supply sets distributed through our nonprofit partner to distribute to clients in need.” - The Blaisdell’s TeamBringing Cheer, Sharing Meals, and Spreading JoyThe holiday season saw our campus transform into Santa’s workshop. With over 150 gifts collected for Toys for Tots, we helped ensure that children across Contra Costa County woke up to the magic of Christmas morning. Our students and staff wrapped, sorted, and delivered gifts, proving that the spirit of giving is alive and well at Gurnick.“It’s heartwarming to see how giving back during Christmas can bring so much joy. Knowing the gifts made a difference in the lives of so many children makes it all the more meaningful.” - Megan, Vocational Nurse Student, Gurnick AcademyThanksgiving brought another chance to give back. We filled two barrels with non-perishable food for the Monument Crisis Center, providing meals for over 100 low-income families. For us, it wasn’t just about food—it was about sharing hope, comfort, and the warmth of community.“The center delivers critical services through unique and dynamic programs to address poverty and the needs of the at-risk community. Our work continues thanks to our dedicated staff, enthusiastic volunteers, and generous donors like Gurnick Academy, who collected over 400 lbs of food over the last two years.” - Monument Crisis Center StaffBy the Numbers: Our Year in Giving> Nearly $4,000 raised for the Alzheimer’s Association> Over 1,200 backpacks assembled for local students> 150+ gifts donated to children through Toys for Tots> 2 barrels of collected non-perishable food to feed 100+ low-income familiesReal People, Real ChangeOur faculty members, students, and community partners are the real heroes behind these numbers. Their stories and hard work make our Concord Campus a beacon of kindness and action; none of this would have been possible without them.“Giving back gives us a feeling of fulfillment - that we did something to make people’s lives better.” - Maria Alfonso, Student Services Coordinator, Gurnick AcademyJoin Us—Let’s Make More Good News Together!Winning the CAPPS Community Service Award is an honor, but the real reward is seeing the difference we make—one backpack, one meal, one gift, one smile at a time. We invite local charities, journalists, and community members to connect with us and help write the next chapter of our Gurnick Gives Back story . If you’d like to collaborate or share our journey, reach out today!

CAPPS Excellence in Community Service Award for Gurnick Academy, Concord Campus

