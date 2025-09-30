Stuff.io and Fluid Tokens Are Building the First Media Layer 2 Blockchain, Shaping the Future of Digital Ownership

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stuff.io , the trailblazer in digital media ownership, today announced a strategic partnership with Fluid Tokens to build the Stuff Media Chain — the world’s first Layer 2 blockchain on the Cardano network designed exclusively for media. Powered by the $STUFF token, this upcoming chain is set to revolutionize how creators and fans engage with books, music, films, and games.For decades, media has been locked inside walled gardens. Streaming stripped creators of fair pay. Licensing stripped fans of true ownership. The Stuff Media Chain is being built to change that forever. Once complete, it will provide the infrastructure for a global media economy where every piece of content lives as a true digital asset — owned, traded, and monetized without limits.“This is the moment we’ve been waiting for,” said Joshua Stone, CEO of Stuff.io. “For the first time in history, media will have a blockchain built just for it. No more broken models. No more middlemen. The Stuff Media Chain will give creators the ability to earn fairly, fans the right to truly own, and the $STUFF token will power the entire ecosystem. This is how we rebuild the media industry by working together.”The development roadmap includes:• Transaction fees in $STUFF, aligning community and ecosystem growth.• Cross-chain minting and burning with Cardano, creating global liquidity.• Fraud-proof smart contracts to ensure transparency and trust.• Node operator incentives paid in $STUFF, ensuring decentralization.• Wallets, explorers, and indexer integrations for a seamless user experience.“Media has always been the beating heart of culture,” said Matteo Coppola, CEO of Fluid Tokens. “By building the Stuff Media Chain, we are fulfilling one of the most important use cases for blockchain: we’re laying the foundation for a world where culture finally belongs to the people who create it and the fans who love it.The Stuff Media Chain is currently under development with phased milestones already underway. When completed, it will transform how stories, songs, and art move through the world. From global publishers to indie creators, from Hollywood studios to a garage band, every creator will soon be able to own their crowd. And every fan will finally be able to own their stuff.About Stuff.ioStuff.io is redefining digital media by turning books, music, films, and more into ownable, tradable assets on the blockchain. Built on proprietary Decentralized Encrypted Assets (DEAs), Stuff.io empowers creators to sell directly to fans and gives audiences true ownership of their digital content.About Fluid TokensFluid Tokens is the leading Cardano-Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, offering a diverse range of services. It also partners with the most disruptive projects to build their web3 infrastructure and to accelerate human progress via blockchain technology.

