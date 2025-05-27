ROO.AI ADDS AUTOMATED WARRANTY MANAGEMENT TO HELP BUSINESSES REDUCE MAINTENANCE COSTS

New Warranty Management Module Integrated With Mobile Work Orders Delivers On The Spot Cost Savings Guidance

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROO.AI announced today the availability of a new connected worker platform module for Warranty Management to simplify the process of identifying repairs under warranty and recovering warranty repair costs. The new Warranty Module is integrated with existing ROO.AI Work Orders and Parts Management modules. This new addition to the ROO.AI platform expands the connected worker footprint to provide an easy, out-of-the box ready process to help maintenance teams spot parts covered under warranty during repairs and automate the process of filing warranty claims to reduce repair and maintenance costs.“Having made equipment maintenance on mobile easier and faster, our customers have been asking us to help extend the benefits of ROO.AI to improve their ability to identify and access savings on warranty coverage,” said Leo Sigal, Founder and CEO of ROO.AI. “Leveraging the on the spot mobile work order functionality that is built into the ROO.AI connected worker platform, our new warranty management module injects a focus on cost recovery right into the repair process for maintenance workers.”This new functionality in the ROO.AI platform will appeal to maintenance service providers and companies in transportation, logistics and construction that not only need to keep their equipment up and running, but also need to ensure cost efficiency in equipment operations. Warranty coverage can be assigned to parts at various levels and maintenance teams are automatically notified when a covered part is included or added to a work order. ROO.AI warranty dashboards provide visibility to work orders and repair items under warranty and automate the preparation of warranty claim information. A much requested complement to ROO.AI’s existing Maintenance, Parts and Vendor Management functionality that is unique among connected worker platforms, Warranty Management aligns operational efficiency with cost management for maintenance organizations.AboutROO.AI, a purpose built platform to address frontline workforce skills gaps, is simplifying the jobs of frontline workers, and improving production, quality and costs for companies that depend on a frontline workforce for success. ROO.AI replaces paper to automate tasks such as assembly, inspections, quality control, equipment and field maintenance with a breakthrough visual interface and guided assistance using AI Agents and Bots on mobile devices to show workers exactly what they need to do, when they need to do it. A complete platform, including asset management, issue traceability, planned maintenance, work order management, vendor management and analytics, ROO.AI digitalizes end-to-end frontline processes while helping companies onboard faster and upskill their workforce.

