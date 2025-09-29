House Resolution 313 Printer's Number 2301

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors O'MARA, OTTEN, McNEILL, SANCHEZ, HANBIDGE, PROBST, GUZMAN, RABB, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MADDEN, SHUSTERMAN, SAMUELSON, WARREN, HOHENSTEIN, HILL-EVANS, CIRESI, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of September 7 through 13, 2025, as "National Suicide Prevention Week" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Sensitive Language Related to Suicide

Generated 09/29/2025 06:01 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.