House Resolution 399 Printer's Number 2796

PENNSYLVANIA, February 3 - Sponsors DELOZIER, BENNINGHOFF, BRENNAN, COOPER, GALLAGHER, HARKINS, KAZEEM, KUTZ, MADDEN, McNEILL, PASHINSKI, CURRY

Short Title A Resolution designating February 19, 2026, as "Wear Purple Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Wear Purple Day - February 19 – Remembering Peyton Walker and all youth that have passed from Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Generated 02/03/2026 08:03 PM

