House Resolution 260 Printer's Number 1958

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors KERWIN, ANDERSON, BANTA, CONKLIN, COOK, GREINER, GUENST, HADDOCK, JAMES, KAUFFMAN, LABS, M. MACKENZIE, MARCELL, McNEILL, MENTZER, MERSKI, PICKETT, PIELLI, POWELL, PROBST, RABB, REICHARD, RIGBY, SCHMITT, STAATS, VENKAT, GILLEN, NEILSON, COOPER, CIRESI, GALLAGHER, DOUGHERTY, ROWE

Short Title A Resolution designating September 25, 2025, as "Disabled American Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the men and women who have borne the wounds of war, and the unwavering advocacy and support of the Disabled American Veterans.

Memo Subject Recognizing September 25, 2025 as “Disabled American Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania

Generated 09/29/2025 06:00 PM

