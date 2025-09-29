Submit Release
House Resolution 260 Printer's Number 1958

PENNSYLVANIA, September 29 - Sponsors

KERWIN, ANDERSON, BANTA, CONKLIN, COOK, GREINER, GUENST, HADDOCK, JAMES, KAUFFMAN, LABS, M. MACKENZIE, MARCELL, McNEILL, MENTZER, MERSKI, PICKETT, PIELLI, POWELL, PROBST, RABB, REICHARD, RIGBY, SCHMITT, STAATS, VENKAT, GILLEN, NEILSON, COOPER, CIRESI, GALLAGHER, DOUGHERTY, ROWE

Short Title

A Resolution designating September 25, 2025, as "Disabled American Veterans Day" in Pennsylvania in recognition of the men and women who have borne the wounds of war, and the unwavering advocacy and support of the Disabled American Veterans.

Memo Subject

Recognizing September 25, 2025 as “Disabled American Veterans Day” in Pennsylvania

